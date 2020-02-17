New Children's Album Release: “OOH LA LA TOO DOO NA NA OOP BOP OOP BOP RIBBIT”

New Children's Album by Kelli Welli - Ooh La La Too Doo Na Na Oop Bop Oop Bop Ribbit

New Children’s album from Portland, OR-based kindie musician Kelli Welli: 16 songs available now

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly released album “OOH LA LA TOO DOO NA NA OOP BOP OOP BOP RIBBIT” is a compilation of favorite Kelli Welli sing-a-long and storytelling songs, along with some new tunes, and the lullabies she wrote during her first year as a new mom to boy/girl twins. Her original songs, often inspired by the kids and animals in her life, weave unique, sometimes silly tales, celebrate love, sunshine, nature, different languages, and honor the details that come with raising the amazing little people in our lives.This album opens with “Turtlurtlurtle,” a song inspired by the wacky nickname given to a little friend by her grandparents, which was named the 2019 Winner of the West Coast Songwriters International Song Contest. “La Lullaby,” which includes a verse in French and is one of five lullabies on the album, also received Honorable Mention in the 2019 WCS contest. The album includes one cover, a Norman Blake style version of “You Are My Sunshine,” with an original Kelli Welli verse.The album was produced by masterful musician Timothy James Uecker and excellent recording engineer Gabe Johnston at Falcon Recording Studio in Portland. It features children’s voices and musical talents of some parents whose kids a few songs were written for.Listen to the album now on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/kelli-welli/sets/ooh-la-la-too-doo Kelli Welli bio info: Kelli Caldwell is an active songwriter in both the Children’s and Singer-Songwriter/Americana “grown-up” music arenas, mainly performing for kids as Kelli Welli. She’s released several children’s EPs and singles over recent years and though she’s new to the thriving Portland kindie scene, was just named TOP 5 Parent Picks for 2020 by PDX Parent Magazine.Drawing on her unique upbringing (more below), Kelli’s wide-ranging songwriting for children is smart, fun, often hilarious, sometimes reflective and deeply sweet. Always genuine. Kelli’s been called, “hysterical and superbly talented” by fellow artists and parents often say, “This is music I can actually listen to over and over… and over… and still enjoy!” And a local fan mom recently wrote to say, "I've cried twice now when listening to 'I'm in Love with You.' Such lovely songs!"“I write songs for kids and the people who love them,” Kelli likes to say. “As a parent of young children myself, I know what it’s like to listen to the same music on repeat. So I appreciate songs that are smart, have depth, make me and my kids laugh, give teaching tools, just make us laugh together, or include elements that make me feel connected to other parents going through similar stages, worries, joys, and priceless moments. So it’s unbelievably fulfilling to get that kind of feedback about my songs from parents, as well as their fun kiddos.”Kelli has always danced to her own beat. She is the daughter of two fine artists, an award-winning wearable artist and illustrator, and a successful oil painter and conga drummer who currently produces community concerts. As a child, Kelli did a stint as a French clown named Rosebud; started kindergarten from a tent; lived in an octagon-shaped house on stilts with her one-eyed cat named Mighty Mouse; had a best friend named Summer Wind O'Redwoods; and had 50+ hamsters at one point. She has raised angel fish from eggs and kittens with a bottle, plays ice and roller hockey, and has a fairly green thumb.Kelli has a Master of Publishing degree and a B.A. in Speech Comm with minors in Japanese and German. After working in PR for Harper's Magazine in NYC, she returned to Portland and started a corporate publishing business before focusing more full time on motherhood and music. Kelli has studied speech-level singing with The Voice Project and spent 8+ years as a key member of the Portland Songwriters Association board, is a member of West Coast Songwriters, Nashville Songwriters Association, Children’s Music Network, and SCBWI.2020 - TOP 5 Parent Picks - PDX Parent Magazine2019 Winner - West Coast Songwriters International Song Contest – Best Children’s Song2018 Finalist - Local Roots Annual Song Contest – Americana2014 Honorable Mention - Artists in Music Awards – Best Pop SongFor more information visit: kelliwelli.com | Instagram: @kelliwellikids | Facebook: kelliwellikids Contact Kelli at kelli@kelliwelli.com or 503-476-5300Ooh La La Too Doo Na Na Oop Bop Oop Bop Ribbit #oohlalatoodoonanaoopbopoopbopribbitUPC: 194660696168RELEASE DATE: February 17, 2020RUN TIME: 48:29AVAILABLE ON: Apple Music, Spotify, Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Amazon, YouTubeTRACK LIST:1. Turtlurtlurtle - 3:192. Little Ray of Sunshine - 3:083. Tacos, Bananas, and Toy Boats - 3:354. Froggie on My Windowsill - 3:575. I'm in Love with You - 2:426. You Are My Sunshine - 4:217. Hello, I Am a Monkey - 1:088. Then You Will Run Free Too: A Song for Every Good Dog - 3:409. The Ooh La La Song - 1:4610. La Lullaby - 2:3011. Just Snuggle In - 2:1612. Oh Baby Oh Baby Oh - 2:4913. Springtime Dance - 2:3014. Pretend Summer - 4:5915. Got So Much Love for You - 2:5516. Cooking Up Some Happiness - 2:53Kelli Welli - Writing songs and stories for kids and the people who love them.



