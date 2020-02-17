Orthopedic Oncology Market to Garner USD 1.23Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 2.2% CAGR- Goldstein Research

The bone grafting techniques is anticipated to grow at the highest rate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldstein Research recently published a report, titled, "Global Orthopedic Oncology Market Outlook 2025: Opportunity & Growth Analysis." As per the report, Global Orthopedic Oncology industry is set to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast years. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of carbon-fiber-reinforced composite implants in orthopedic surgery. Players in the orthopedic oncology industry are focusing on developing low-cost oncology surgery technologies designed to provide the most effective solutions for orthopedic oncology surgeons.

Major Reasons for Market Fluctuations

Revolution of orthopedic devices manufacturing through 3D printing, ageing Population with increasing risk of developing cancer and growth in healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of Global Orthopedic Oncology market. However orthopedic oncology accounts for a very small percentage in the field of orthopedics due to fact that the incidences of bone and soft tissue tumors are rare as compared to the benign tumors of musculoskeletal system which includes trauma, spine, hand and upper extremity, total joints and even pediatric orthopedics. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets and higher number of unmet needs for the treatment of orthopedic tumors are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

North America is a clear leader in the Global Orthopedic Oncology market

In the regional segment, North America represented the largest market for orthopedic oncology worldwide in 2017 with the market share valued 41%. The Orthopedic Oncology has diversified and developed itself in the North American region due to the advancement in technology and the expansion in the healthcare sector consisting of hospitals and cancer research institutes. Asia Pacific is projected to showcase substantial growth in orthopedic oncology market during through 2025 on the account of rising awareness and increasing per capita income. Further, strong growth in the development of healthcare infrastructure is opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of the orthopedic oncology market in Asia Pacific.

The bone grafting techniques is anticipated to grow at the highest rate

Based on procedure type, in 2017 reconstructive surgery held the largest share valued 37.5% in the global orthopedic oncology market. This is attributed to the innovation in the prosthetics and bone grafting techniques for the benefit of patients. The bone grafting techniques is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the advances in the field of prosthesis and endoprosthesis.

“Global Orthopedic Oncology Market Outlook, 2025” by Goldstein Research contains a detailed overview of orthopedic oncology market. The report highlights the competitive outlook of major UAE players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, services innovations, and investments. The in-depth analysis of this report report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of orthopedic oncology market discussed in the report are:

• Stryker Corporation

• Amgen Inc.

• Creganna Medical Group

• Accentus Inc.

• Canon Medical Systems

• Siemens Healthineers

• MD Anderson Cancer Center

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

Further, the report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. It also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

