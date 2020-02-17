Global Secure File Transfer Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Secure File Transfer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure File Transfer Market
This report focuses on the global Secure File Transfer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure File Transfer development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accellion
Axway
Saison Information Systems (HULFT)
IBM
CTERA
Helpsystems (GoAnyWhere)
Hightail (YouSendIt)
Huddle
Seeburger
SolarWinds
South River Technologies
THRU INC
MayTech
Microsoft
VanDyke Software
Vaultize
XMedius Open Text
PrimeuR
Safe-T
Intralinks
JSCAPE
Dropbox
Egress Software Technologies
EISOO
Google
Befine Solutions AG (CRYPTSHARE)
Biscom
BlackBerry
Cleo
Coviant Software
IPSWITCH
Attunity
Citrix
Egnyte
Globalscape
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises Solutions
Cloud-based Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Legal
Retail
Entertainment
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Secure File Transfer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Secure File Transfer development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
