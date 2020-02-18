Micromeritics to Host a Material Characterization Workshop at Utrecht University

Micromeritics

Focusing on the application of gas adsorption to porous materials such as activated carbons, zeolites and MOFs

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corp., a global leader in material characterization technologies, will deliver a complimentary seminar on the application of gas adsorption techniques to porous materials at the Utrecht University (The Netherlands) on 8th April 2020. Prof. Dr. Petra De Jongh, Chair of Catalysts and Energy Materials at the university’s Debye Institute for Nanomaterials Science, will join experts from the company to deliver a program covering new trends in physical gas adsorption and chemisorption, as well as the basic principles. The day will be of value to new and intermediate users of material characterization technology working in academia, R&D, production and quality control, on carbons, zeolites, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and catalysts.Gas adsorption techniques including physical gas adsorption (physisorption) and chemisorption are critical to the development of many new materials and to catalysts. Physical gas adsorption determines surface area and porosity while chemisorption quantifies and characterizes surface active sites. These properties determine the ease with which gases and liquids can move through a material, and chemical activity, respectively. Such properties are performance-defining for many applications.The seminar will include:• An overview on the basics of gas adsorption and porosity.• Detailed discussion of advanced methods such as isotherm cycling and multi-gas adsorption,the application of Density Functional Theory, and recent advances in catalyst characterization.• An introduction to powder behavior and how it can be quantified.To join Prof. Dr. De Jongh, Dr. Jeff Kenvin (Director Technical Application Consulting, Micromeritics), Dr. Katharina Peikert (Technical Application Consultant, Micromeritics) and Dr. Rajeev Dattani (Application Specialist, Freeman Technology) register for a seminar place here https://www.micromeritics.com/Pressroom/Event-List/utrecht.aspx About Micromeritics InstrumentMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development.The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA and has more than 400 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micromeritics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for oil processing, petrochemicals, and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and works at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Under its premium brand Particulate Systems, Micromeritics discovers and commercializes innovative material characterization technologies that are complementary to core product lines. Cost-efficient contract testing is offered via its laboratory Particle Testing Authority (PTA).The strategic acquisitions of Freeman Technology Ltd and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech) reflect an ongoing commitment to optimized, integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis.For additional information visit www.micromeritics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.