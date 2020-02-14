House Democrats Call Out Trump’s Broken Promises in Budget, Pass Equal Rights Amendment Resolution

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the President released his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021, which makes his priorities clear: the wealthiest Americans are put first while working families are left behind. This budget is the latest manifestation of the President’s broken promises to the American people. During his campaign and throughout his presidency, he has promised to improve Americans’ health care, protect Medicare, ensure prosperity, invest in our infrastructure, and reduce the debt. His budget proposal breaks each of those promises and more by slashing funding for Medicare and Medicaid, education, nutrition assistance, the Department of Transportation and Army Corps of Engineers, and other critical programs that help families get by and get ahead. At the same time, he makes tax cuts for the wealthy permanent. And even with extreme cuts made in the proposal and fantasy economic projections, he would not balance the budget in ten years. House Democrats will continue to remind the American people what’s at stake with this President’s misguided budget priorities.

On the House Floor this week, House Democrats passed a resolution to remove the arbitrary deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. This resolution will ensure the recent ratifications by Nevada, Illinois, and Virginia are given full effect and will put us one step closer toward ensuring women’s equality is enshrined in our Constitution. Whether it is earning less than their male counterparts for the same work or seeing their access to health care and reproductive rights threatened, we know women continue to face inequality and discrimination. I’m proud the House sent a strong message reaffirming the Equal Rights Amendment this week, and I urge action in the Senate.

This important step taken this week is part of House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to ensure women’s equality. We have also passed the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work, and the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization to protect women, prevent violence, and ensure victims can seek justice. We are also continuing to work to protect access to quality, affordable health care. We will continue to urge the Republican-led Senate to work with us to see these measures enacted to address inequality and discrimination everywhere.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On the Budget

Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference Ahead of DC Statehood Bill Markup and Committee Vote

Hoyer Statement on the President Stealing Additional Military Funding for Costly, Ineffective Border Wall