Sergio Mannino Studio Designs new Leather SPA store inside Saks Fifth Avenue in New York

Leather SPA Saks Fifth Avenue New York Leather SPA Saks Fifth Avenue New York Leather SPA Saks Fifth Avenue New York Retail Design

LEATHER SPA OPENS A BOUTIQUE REPAIR SHOP INSIDE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE IN NEW YORK.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When established accessory repair company Leather Spa was invited to open a corner inside the prestigious Saks Fifth Avenue mall, they knew they needed a new design concept to match the mall’s overall renovation. Sergio Mannino Studio proved to be the perfect match, allowing the small, 126 sq ft space to instantly catch the eyes of any customers.While matching the modern renovation by OMA was key, it was also important to maintain the original Leather SPA branding. Mannino Studio accomplished this by using the classic brand orange color, as well as implementing a white perforated metal mesh as the main wall finish. Not only did this make for a striking visual, but it also allowed for a practical, flexible method to layout merchandise.Around the perimeter, Mannino Studio established wooden cabinetry on a base created by using a three-dimensional ceramic by industry leaders Mutina. Along with the quality typical of the Italian brand, the crown base of tiles allows for a decorative, yet clean look, that makes full use of the small space.This concept very much keeps with the Sergio Mannino Studio design philosophy, which includes creating design solutions that are:• Contemporary• Materially diverse• Elegant• Attentive to details• InnovativeThe studio’s touch marked the perfect combination of modernism and elegance, all while keeping within Leather Spa’s existing brand philosophy.Design by Sergio Mannino Studio: Sergio Mannino, Martina GuandaliniSTORYLINESLEATHER SPA OPENS A BOUTIQUE REPAIR SHOP INSIDE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE IN NEW YORK.Audience: New Yorkers and General PublicA CLEAN AND CHARMING NEW CONCEPT FOR A HISTORICAL NEW YORK BRAND, IN RESPECT OF THEIR BRANDING.Audience: Designers, Bloggers, Design LoversAN ELEGANT COMBINATION OF HIGH-END CERAMIC TILES, WALNUT WOOD, AND INDUSTRIAL METAL MESH.Audience: Designers, Bloggers, Design LoversKEY FEATURES• Ceramic Tiles by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Mutina;• Custom cabinetry and shelves;• New puck wall designBUILDING DETAILSProject type RetailSize (m2) 126 sqft / 12 mqLocation 611 5TH Avenue New York, NY 10022PROJECT TEAMDESIGNER: Sergio Mannino Studio (Sergio Mannino, Martina Guandalini)CLIENT: Leather SPA - www.leatherspa.com BUILDER Minas Construction: www.minasnyc.com Download PhotosDownload Low-resolution images here: https://we.tl/t-XrHq9rxv1p Download High-resolution images here: https://we.tl/t-C5vswkdjFm Photographer:Sergio Mannino Studio RETAIL DESIGN AGENCY PROFILEEstablished in 2008, Sergio Mannino Studio is a New York design studio specialized in Architectural Branding The studio is based in New York, but recognized internationally, having completed over 250 projects in China, Italy, Canada and across the United States.Headed by Sergio Mannino himself, the committed team is made up of professional architects, interior designers, graphic designers, and branding consultants. SM Studio is motivated by the desire to create spaces that synthesize creativity, excitement, and functionality - blending classic Italian design with contemporary flair. Although the studio was established as a primarily retail design agency, in recent years they have been involved in a broad range of residential, branding, and furniture design projects. The studio’s clients include Prada, Lexus, Kensiegirl, Miss Sixty, Miu Miu, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta, among others. Work by the studio has been widely published in magazines, books and blogs throughout Europe, China and the US.Design PhilosophyToday, the big question in design is how can we keep people excited? In a world where everything is changing all the time, we need to come up with invigorating design solutions that are not only sustainable, materially diverse, ethical, and politically informed - but also that will last, both functionally and aesthetically. At the studio, we’re thinking about this every day.Sergio Mannino graduated from the University of Florence’s architecture program and worked extensively with mid-century design masters Ettore Sottsass and Remo Buti. Having grown up, studied, and worked in Italy, Mannino brings the touch of classic Italian design into every project the studio completes. From Brooklyn butcher shops to Milano chairs to Shenzhen apartments, it’s this quality’s coherence with today’s spectacle of contemporary design that SM Studio has become known for.For more information visit www.sergiomannino.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.