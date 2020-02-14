WORLDWIDE ENTERTAINMENT RE-LAUNCHES MARIJUANA LIFESTYLES.

FREE LISTINGS FOR MARIJUANA FRIENDLY DESTINATIONS AND MORE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Entertainment announced the re-launch of Marijuana Lifestyles , an online platform for all things Marijuana. We bring you news, fashion, edibles, travel, concerts, events, strains, dispensaries, dining, marijuana friendly motels, head shops, coupons, discounts, camping, journalism, lotions, potions, topical's, skin care and more. If it has anything to do with Marijuana living, we'll try to bring it to you. New articles posted daily, marijuana friendly hotels, resorts, restaurants and any other places marijuana friendly.Fifty five percent of the population uses some form of Marijuana or CBD. Marijuana is currently legal in 11 states for adults over the age of 21, and legal for medical use in 33 states. President Donald Trump also signed the bipartisan Farm Bill into law in December 2018, which legalized hemp — a plant that's roughly identical to marijuana but doesn't contain THC, a psychoactive compound in marijuana — nationwide. State legislatures across the U.S. have convened for new sessions over the past month, and a growing number of governors are taking steps to push lawmakers to include legalizing marijuana as part of their 2020 agendas.IMPORTANT: If you own or run a Marijuana friendly Resort, Restaurant, Club, Motel, Lounge or any other Marijuana friendly location, send us your information and we’ll give you a free listing when we get our new Marijuana Friendly page set up. Send to Info@MarijuanaLifestyles.com. Log on and register at www.MarijuanaLifestyles.com for up to date marijuana happenings and our weekly news letter.Contact:Info@MarijuanaLifestyles.comInfo@WorldwideEntertainment.com



