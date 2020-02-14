Tech Electronics Announces Strategic Partnership with Edgeworth Security

Tech Electronics and Edgeworth Security announced a strategic partnership naming Tech Electronics, as an exclusive provider of Edgeworth Security in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Electronics and Edgeworth Security announced a strategic partnership naming Tech Electronics, as an exclusive provider of Edgeworth Security’s remote guarding solutions and services in Missouri.

By partnering with Edgeworth, Tech Electronics is now positioned to provide their customer base of over 18,000 with a truly transformative security solution. With a 93% deterrent rate through proactive monitoring and voice down and a 100% apprehension rate for suspects that do not respond to agent warnings, Edgeworth’s Remote Guarding solutions have helped prevent more than 3,650 crimes to-date.

“We promise our customers the most advanced technology solutions available,” said Alex Wasson, Direct of Security for Tech Electronics. “To ensure we deliver on that promise, we thoroughly vet our partners and only choose to work with those leading in their industry, which is why we selected Edgeworth Security as our remote guarding solution.”

Backed by years of military, law enforcement, and security experience, Edgeworth Security’s remote guarding solutions leverage the latest state of the art surveillance technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and military grade analytics to enhance client safety and significantly reduce the risk of criminal activity. Edgeworth’s integrated approach dramatically improves security effectiveness, reducing human error and false alarms, while helping clients save considerably on their security solutions.

“Edgeworth is proud to be partnering with Tech Electronics to enhance the safety, security and economic well-being of their customers through our advanced security technology and remote guarding solutions,” said Ken Young, CEO of Edgeworth. “We look forward to working together to provide superior security to St. Louis and the surrounding communities, and ultimately protecting both property and people in a transformative way.

ABOUT TECH ELECTRONICS

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Tech Electronics is a technology services organization that specializes in life safety and communication systems in the education, healthcare, construction, government, commercial-industrial, SMB and worship industries. From fire alarm installation and testing to security cameras and video surveillance, our tailor-made solutions and services deliver connection and protection, helping our customers work smarter, feel safer and collaborate more effectively.

For more information, please visit www.techelectronics.com.

ABOUT EDGEWORTH SECURITY

Edgeworth Security is full-service security consulting firm, specializing in secure system integration, remote guarding, cyber intelligence and executive protection services tailored to meet the unique security needs of each client. Backed by years of military, law enforcement, and security experience, Edgeworth harnesses the latest technology including artificial intelligence, machine leaning, military grade analytics, and cyber intelligence techniques to transform the way clients’ assets and properties are protected.

To learn more, visit www.edgeworthsecurity.com.



