BAY GARDENS HOTEL UNDERGOES RENOVATIONS ON 25TH ANNIVERSARY

A newly renovated Junior Executive Suite with King bed with Caribbean blue accents The Junior Executive Suite with wall-mounted 40" smart TV and queen size pullout sofa bed

ST. LUCIA, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Gardens Hotel in St. Lucia has a brand new look for a brand new decade.Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, the St. Lucian-owned and -operated hotel group, recently unveiled a sneak preview of ongoing renovations of the flagship Rodney Bay hotel as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.The "newer, fresher look" is part and parcel of "soft" refurbishments to the higher room categories.The rooms, which have a modern look incorporating Caribbean blues and corals, also feature new drapery, artwork, cushions, bedside lamps, bedside mats, and bed throws.In addition, brand new mattresses, wall mounted 40" smart TVs, ceiling fans and AC units have been installed, while bathrooms have been revamped with new, stylish tiling to complete the updated look.Environmentally friendly soap dispensers have replaced single-use plastic bottles at the group of hotels, which recently took top Environmental Stewardship honors at the 2019 St. Lucia Business Awards. Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa each earned the prestigious Green Globe Gold Member certification a year ago.Bay Gardens Resorts also placed runner-up in the Environmental Sustainability category at the 2019 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards in Miami last summer.Bay Gardens Hotel features 87 rooms, including Standard and Superior rooms, and Junior Executive Suites with views of the pool and tropical gardens.To date, nine Junior Executive Suites and 10 Superior Rooms have been completed to the tune of US $92,500 (EC$250,000). The group has plans to refurbish its 13 remaining Superior Rooms and four remaining Junior Executive Suites by the end of September 2020.Destang explained that for the dawn of a new decade it was "out with the old and in with the new" for the popular St. Lucia hotel, a favorite amongst North American, European and Caribbean visitors."It's a new decade and we will have a distinctively new look," said Destang.About Bay Gardens ResortsBay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally-owned and -operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Bay Gardens Waters Edge Villas - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com ENDSFor Immediate ReleaseContact:Nikisha RabessBay Gardens Resorts+1 758 457-8535Email: nrabess@baygardensresorts.com



