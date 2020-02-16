SonoPath Opens New Hands-on Veterinary Ultrasound Training Facility

Use the latest technology in our state-of-the-art lab Enjoy breaks in a comfortable, relaxing environment

SonoPath is the most recommended hands-on ultrasound training program in North America, and offers an innovative training approach to veterinary ultrasound.

SDEP® was the best CE I have ever attended! The event was amazingly well-curated & executed! The follow-up and support I have had after the course is equally unparalleled. SonoPath is doing it right!” — Donna Spector, DVM DACVIM-Internal Medicine

ANDOVER, NJ, US, February 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonoPath LLC announced today the opening of SPVEC - SonoPath Veterinary Education Center, their new hands-on veterinary ultrasound training center. .

SonoPath teaches SDEP® (Sonographic Diagnostic Efficiency Protocol) - a trademarked, numbers-based, repeatable protocol that enables standardization of the sonographic scanning process to maximize the image sets of traditional and alternative approaches. The results are increased clinical confidence and rapid scanning proficiency. The SDEP® Abdominal protocol is a 17-step progression that ensures complete abdominal ultrasound images. The SDEP® Echo protocol is a 7-step progression that optimizes every region of the heart to evaluate function velocities, pressures and chamber sizes.

“With the opening of our new veterinary ultrasound training facility, we’re able to expand our reach and help more DVMs and technicians become excellent sonographers. Ultimately this leads to improved diagnostics and better patient care,” says Dr. Eric Lindquist, DMV, DABVP, Cert. IVUSS, and CEO at SonoPath LLC. “The goal was to create a comfortable environment that feels like home, where you can slow down, connect with colleagues, and improve your diagnostic efficiency.”

“I attended an SDEP® Echo CE with SonoPath and without hesitation, I can state it was the best CE I have ever attended! From the questions I had prior to enrolling for the course, travel arrangements, to the beautiful facility (and delicious food!), the CE event was amazingly well-curated and executed! The quality of education and instruction was superb. In addition, the follow-up and support I have had after the course is equally unparalleled. SonoPath is doing it right!” Donna Spector, DVM DACVIM-Internal Medicine

SPVEC (SonoPath Veterinary Education Center) is located just 50 miles from Newark, NJ in the quaint borough of Andover, and is housed in a newly renovated historic stone building nestled among pine and cedar trees. The state-of-the-art hands-on scanning lab features top of the line ultrasound equipment, adjustable exam tables – for ergonomics, and 65" monitors at each station.

SDEP™ Veterinary Ultrasound Training 2020 dates. Early registration is recommended. Due to the popularity of the program courses sell out quickly.

About SonoPath: SonoPath offers an innovative approach to clinical veterinary ultrasound with a perfect blend of quality hands-on veterinary education, telemedicine, and are the exclusive veterinary distributor for the Mindray Elite 8 ultrasound machine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.