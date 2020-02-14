Best TEFL Courses Announced

2019 was TEFL Campus' best year, with 100% of graduates recommending the course to a friend and a 98% overall approval

PHUKET AND CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of each year, the directors of TEFL Campus sit down to analyse our end-of-course surveys to ensure we’re still one of the best TEFL courses in the world.These surveys are completed by our TEFL course graduates after they’ve received their TEFL certification. Graduates complete the surveys anonymously and we urge them to give honest feedback.In order to maintain our status Thailand's #1 TEFL course, we focus on overall satisfaction, quality of training and course materials, job support ratings, as well as other factors such as staff support, visa and pre-arrival information, and overall satisfaction with the facilities, as well as our location.We asked graduates to rate certain aspects of our course. All scores are rated on a 5-point scale. Here's a summary of of their ratings:quality of the TEFL course overall 4.8course in preparing you to teach 4.8the training staff 4.8classroom lectures 4.7observed teaching practice 4.9trainer feedback and evaluation 4.8TEFL job support 4.8training center building 4.9teaching resources 4.9accommodation 4.7pre-arrival/visa support 4.9support with problems post-arrival 4.9Thai staff 4.9All of us at TEFL Campus are thankful for the feedback and we’ve already started using it to improve our course for 2020.If you’re looking to improve your teaching skills, or to simply enter the classroom for the first time as a certified EFL teacher, the best thing you can do for yourself is to take one of our TEFL certification courses



