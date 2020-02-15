2020 Global Acetylene Market By Applications - Automotive; Metal fabrication ; Aerospace; Pharmaceutical

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Acetylene Global Market Report 2020 to its research database.

The global acetylene market was worth $ 9.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $11.42 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acetylene market is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $11.42 billion by 2023. The acetylene market is expected to be driven by the growing applications of acetylene across various industries. However, stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of helium gas are a major restraint on the market.

The acetylene market consists of sales of acetylene gas. It is a colorless, combustible gas with a distinctive odor. It is the only fuel gas that can be used for welding.

The global acetylene market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The acetylene market is segmented into calcium carbide production and thermal cracking process.

By Geography - The global acetylene is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific acetylene market accounts for the largest share in the global acetylene market with around 42% of the market.

Trends In The Acetylene Market

Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained through these devices is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Potential Opportunities In The Acetylene Market

With increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global acetylene market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Praxair Technology, Inc., SINOPEC, Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd., ILMO Products Company, Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd, and Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd.

Where To Learn More

Read Acetylene Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global acetylene market

Data Segmentations: acetylene market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Acetylene Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Praxair Technology, Inc., SINOPEC, Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd., ILMO Products Company, Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd, and Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, acetylene market customer information, acetylene market product/service analysis – product examples, acetylene market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global acetylene market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Acetylene Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the acetylene market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Acetylene Sector: The report reveals where the global acetylene industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

