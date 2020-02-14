Ficolo’s M&A expertise received international recognition

The Air Cloud Delivery Center

The Finnish data center and cloud delivery company Ficolo was selected as a finalist in the M&A of the Year category at the Data Economy Finvest Global Awards.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finnish data center and cloud delivery company Ficolo was selected as a finalist in the M&A of the Year category at the Data Economy Finvest Global Awards. Other companies selected for the finals included the global data center giant Equinix and the international law firm GreenbergTraurig.Ficolo was recognized for its acquisition in spring 2019, wherein Ficolo acquired Fujitsu’s data center in the Helsinki metropolitan area and made a major investment to expand it into a modern Cloud Delivery Center. The total investment amounted to 50 million euros. Ficolo and Fujitsu signed a long-term cooperation agreement as part of the transaction.“Being selected for the finals was a great recognition for our successful acquisition and the further development of our operations. In the expansion of the data center, we have paid particular attention to the specific requirements of cloud services, physical and digital security, high-speed connections, centralized hybrid cloud management, and life-cycle services. Our goal is to become the market leader in our field in Finland,” says Ihalainen.According to the award jury, the acquisition took Ficolo’s business to a new level and made the company one of the largest players in the Finnish data center market. Due to the acquisition, Ficolo will be better able to act as a regional center for Asian companies to be established in Europe and as a local center for American companies already established in Europe.Ficolo’s innovative financing solution was one of the factors highlighted by the jury: Ficolo accumulated 20 million euros through a bond issued by Taaleri to finance the expansion of its cloud delivery center. The bond was the first green bond issued by a fully privately-owned company in Finland. The bond was certified by the Norwegian climate research institute CICERO, which gave Ficolo the highest CICERO rating (“Dark Green”) for its bond. This rating is given to projects that help prevent climate change. Ficolo’s data center in Vantaa aims to tackle climate change through energy efficiency, heat recovery and recycling, and the exclusive use of renewable energy.The Cloud Delivery Center in Vantaa, The Air, will begin operations in March 2020.Ficolo in briefFicolo, founded in 2011, is a data center and cloud delivery company specializing in Cloud Delivery services. Ficolo has three data centers: The Air in Helsinki, The Rock in Pori, and The Deck in Tampere. In addition, the company operates the Ficolo-IX Connectivity Hub in Helsinki. Ficolo also provides cloud and data center connectivity services, SDN-based cloud networking and a centralized multi-cloud management solution.Ficolo helps its customers transform their business model into a cloud-based model; the company offers all the service components required to provide global cloud services, from colocation spaces to connectivity and state-of-the-art data security services. Ficolo is owned by Pontos (approx. 43%), Taaleri private equity funds (approx. 43%), and the company’s management and board of directors (approx. 14%).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.