Hoyer Statement on the President Stealing Additional Military Funding for Costly, Ineffective Border Wall

“The President promised the American people that Mexico would pay for his border wall, but once again, he is stealing funds appropriated by the Congress to the military in order to fund this costly, ineffective, and wasteful endeavor. Let’s be clear about the choice the President is making: he is taking away funding approved by Congress on a bipartisan basis for military vehicles, aircraft, and equipment in order to fund a wall that we know will not keep our borders secure. These are items that could keep our forces safe in warzones and that Congress provided for our troops, not for a political pet project. “Once again, we are seeing the President disregard the law and subvert Congress’s constitutional power of the purse. This time, by stealing funds out of military procurement, his dismissal is even more confrontational. Shame on the President for subverting the will of representatives of the people and shame on him for undermining the work of our men and women in uniform. House Democrats will not stand for this egregious attempt to undermine national security, and we continue to believe the courts will side in Congress’s favor as litigation moves through the courts.”