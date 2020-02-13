OMA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.



Full year 2019 Summary

Ps.1,357 in Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2019.

included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments in 2019. During 2019, we inaugurated the expansion and remodeling of the San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua airports terminal buildings.

of the San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua airports terminal buildings. Passenger traffic grew 7.4%, reaching 23.2 million passengers.

grew 7.4%, reaching 23.2 million passengers. In 2019, 46 new routes began to operate, of which, 30 were domestic and 16 were international. Net opening of routes was 33.

4Q19 Summary

Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps. 491 million for the quarter.

included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus were Ps. 491 million for the quarter. Passenger traffic grew 7.6%, reaching 6.0 million passengers.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 4Q18 4Q19 % Var 2018 2019 % Var Passenger Traffic 5,531 5,952 7.6 21,566 23,168 7.4 Aeronautical Revenues 1,312 1,442 10.0 5,140 5,753 11.9 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 431 473 9.8 1,625 1,820 11.9 Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,742 1,915 9.9 6,766 7,572 11.9 Construction Revenues 279 348 24.7 1,142 955 (16.4 ) Total Revenues 2,021 2,263 12.0 7,907 8,527 7.8 Adjusted EBITDA 1,217 1,402 15.2 4,733 5,563 17.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 69.9 % 73.2 % 70.0 % 73.5 % Income from Operations 1,059 1,165 10.0 4,133 4,855 17.5 Operating Margin (%) 52.4 % 51.5 % 52.3 % 56.9 % Consolidated Net Income 819 761 (7.1 ) 2,864 3,227 12.7 Net Income of Controlling Interest 816 758 (7.1 ) 2,852 3,220 12.9 EPS (Ps.) 2.07 1.94 (6.6 ) 7.25 8.20 13.1 EPADS (US$) 0.84 0.82 (2.7 ) 2.95 3.48 17.8 MDP and Strategic Investments 342 491 43.6 1,449 1,357 (6.3 )





OMA will hold its 4Q19 earnings conference call on February 14, 2020 at 11 am Eastern time, 10 am Mexico City time.



Call 1-877-407-9208 toll-free from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13698701. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero



