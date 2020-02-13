There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,341 in the last 365 days.

Fifteenth General Review of Quotas—Notification from the Executive Board to the Board of Governors : October 2019

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept.

February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

On October 15, 2019, the Executive Board notified the Board of Governors that the conclusion of the Fifteenth Review was part of a package on Fund resources and governance reform on which discussions were still ongoing, and that it would report to the Board of Governors by November 2019 on the outcome of discussions on the Fifteenth Review, the goals and timetable for the Sixteenth Review, and on the way forward on IMF resources.

Series:

Policy Paper No.

English

February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513530086/2663-3493

PPEA2020008

PPEA2020008

Free

Free

Paper

Paper

1

1

