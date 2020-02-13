When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 13, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Chocolate/Cocoa Product Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates UC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar

Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates UC

Are recalling approximately 1900 units of the IRISH WHISKEY DARK CHOCOLATE 3.5OZ TABLET BAR because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction or illness if they consume these products.

Approximately 1900 bars were distributed to a limited number of specialty food stores throughout the US (CA, CT, IN, IL, MD, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NY OH, PA, Ri, TX, WA, WI) and were available to consumers thru retail locations.

The product has the lot code 101048778 and the expiry date 08/16/2020. THE UPC IS 8-44984-17619-7

It is presented in a cream colored wrapper, measuring 6” x 3” x 3.8” and bearing the description IRISH WHISKEY – DARK CHOCOLATE WITH IRISH WHISKEY

No illnesses have been reported to date due to this occurrence.

The recall was initiated after FDA testing found high levels of milk present in the product and milk is not a listed ingredient of the product. Distribution of the product has been suspended until such time as source of the milk is determined and appropriate steps to address this issue have been taken.

Consumers who have purchased the Butlers Dark Chocolate Irish Whiskey bar may return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers that have a milk allergy or individuals sensitive to milk products should not consume this product. Consumers with questions may contact either Gourmet International or Butlers Chocolates at the contact info below:

GOURMET INTERNATIONAL PATTERSON AVENUE SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512 (Importer and Distributor) Contact: Gayle Beld/Skye Parent 1-800-875-5557 ext 729 or 757 Gayle.Beld@Gourmetint.com Skye.Parent@Gourmetint.com HRS 8:30-5:30 EST

BUTLERS CHOCOLATES UC 5352 CLONSHAUGH BUSINESS PARK DUBLIN 17, IRELAND (Manufacturer) Contact: KATIE BYRNE T: +353 (1) 671-0599 katie.byrne@butlers.ie HRS – 9:00-530 GMT ( EST + 5 HRS)