Artificially Intelligent Robotic Manager To Manage Human Staff in Workflow Processes

A recent divergence in Artificial Intelligence technology from its currently known roles to an outlandish dimension.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence has evolved into a intriguing science in a number of diverse technological developments. However, one aspect of AI has so far been missing from innovations which is the intelligent managerial role. One reason perhaps is due to the implication of managerial role which by definition means ruling over human staff being managed. But “Machine Rules Man” concept is not yet perceivable in our human society, although this will soon be an inevitably emerging trend in a new category of computer science. This press release is meant for announcing inauguration of the first outcome in this new category.

However, in routine business operations under this system, the concerned staff engaged in daily Workflow business processes will not see much difference in their activities. Only the human managers who used to administer and supervise the processing jobs will be replaced by an invisible real-time computerized system which is working in the background but still communicating with them electronically as real managers would do by other means. Artificial Intelligence required to be imparted to the AI System for this level of manager is relatively simple and any additional intelligence, if and when required, is enabled to the automated system by providing communication facilities via a Human Interface Gateway Module with the relevant authorities of the organisation electronically during live operation.

The concept of robotic member of staff has been developed by Asim Datta and is based on the “Servomechanism Principle” of Control Engineering, one of the most important theories for automation of mechanical instruments. The principle is based upon generation of feedback by the mechanical system derived from the error signal which is the deviation of the current state from the target for triggering the next corrective movement of the system and this cycle goes on in a closed loop indefinitely until the target is fulfilled. In this non-mechanical automated business system, the generation of feedback to carry out the next Workflow processing is aimed at various business operational goals from within its own dataset which is embedded with intelligence about organization’s operational policy and rules. After completion of the next Workflow business activity, the outcome of which may be variable, the very next Workflow process is either executed by an automated computer program or by alerting, monitoring and controlling concerned human operators via the Human Interface Gateway Module, and then again a feedback is generated for the identification of the next Workflow activity using its stored intelligence. This closed loop of the last Workflow business activity, generation of feedback to identify the next business activity towards the business goal and execution of the same is continued until the business goal is fulfilled.

Another plus point is that this single AI System takes full responsibility of managing business operations in all areas of business where generally different human managers are present. For instance, hardly there is any organisation where the business operations for purchasing in the purchase department is handled by the same manager looking after recruitment in the HR department.

Such innovation, although initially sounds a bit weird needs to be encouraged in order to pave the way for a new technologically enriched global value and ethics that will add to the sustainability of our social and business advancement. Gradually “Machine Rules Man” concept will become integral parts of our lives and we can only look forward to more reforms in terms of system changes and their positive impact on life and society.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.