13 February 2020

Food and Drink Federation congratulate George Eustice on becoming Secretary of State for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“I congratulate George Eustice on his elevation to Secretary of State. George has been a fantastic advocate for the UK's food and drink manufacturers. We are pleased he will bring a deep understanding of the sector and our priorities to the role. The FDF and our members look forward to continuing our close work together to maximise the industry's potential through trade, exporting, skills and sustainable growth.”

