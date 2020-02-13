Canada’s Most Comprehensive Commercial Architectural Specification Content is Now Integrated into SpecLink Cloud

BSD teamed up with DIALOG to adapt SpecLink’s master guide content for the Canadian market. The completed Canadian architectural content is now available.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Systems Design, Inc . ( BSD ), the leading provider of master guide specification content and intelligent software for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner sectors, announced today that SpecLink’s complete architectural catalog has been adapted for the Canadian market and is fully integrated into SpecLink Cloud, BSD’s sophisticated database-driven specification platform.BSD and integrated architecture and engineering design firm DIALOG teamed up to adapt SpecLink’s complete content for the Canadian market. The Architectural, Civil Engineering, and Structural Engineering sections were published in December 2019. The complete catalog, including MEP, Fire Protection, and other sections, will be available in summer of 2020.A Groundbreaking Collaboration“BSD teamed up with DIALOG to give the Canadian market access to the country’s best content within the industry’s most advanced specification platform, which helps simplify the process of creating, maintaining, and collaborating on specifications,” said Chris Anderson, CEO of BSD. “We are the first company to offer an intelligent software-based solution with best-in-class Canadian content created in partnership with the leading specification experts in Canada.”BSD’s Global Content Strategist, Chip Bullock spearheaded the project along with DIALOG’s Keith Robinson, Head of Research and Development, Specifications in Edmonton.BSD’s best-in-class master guide content was harmonized with the Canadian construction contracting agreements, construction industry standards, terms, and Construction Specifications Canada’s specifying best practices, including consistent imperative mood language throughout.The content, which can be fully customized to include a firm’s knowledge, also includes verified manufacturers and products, and researched reference standards. Content is updated continuously by an internal team of specification experts and can be accepted in any project specification or office master.Intuitive Specification ToolsUnlike word processing systems, SpecLink Cloud is built upon an intelligent SQL database that contains thousands of documents, sources, and links. SpecLink Cloud’s intelligent database is equipped with built-in tools designed to help specification writers edit significantly faster, minimize errors and omissions, and dramatically improve efficiency and accuracy.Canadian design professionals working in SpecLink Cloud will now have access to tools like:- Intelligent links- Editing by inclusion vs. deletion- Context-sensitive notes- Customizable Office MastersIn addition, SpecLink Cloud includes features to address project team needs such as collaborative editing and review, track changes, enhanced BIM integration, and more.Advancing Canadian Specifications“SpecLink’s content and the way it’s organized will absolutely improve the quality of specifications,” said Robinson. “The tools that BSD provides allow for much more in-depth specifications, which will be useful to the contractor and will preserve the design intent in a way that the content currently available to us does not.”BSD’s collaboration with DIALOG is a testament to the company’s commitment to advancing specifications in Canada.



