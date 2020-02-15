Drawing Analyzer from SciTech Patent Art (SPA) significantly improves analyst’s productivity

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A patent may contain images, also referred to as patent drawings that illustrates several embodiments of the invention. Patent drawings enable clear understanding of the invention. Patent drawings typically are annotated with numbers, letters, and reference characters for various parts of the drawing. These annotations are subsequently referred in detailed descriptions and claims. Therefore, analyzing patent drawings can be a challenging task as it requires going back and forth between drawings and detailed description. SciTech Patent Art 's auto labelling tool, Drawing Analyzer provides labelled drawings for multiple patents in a single click and the process is very simple.• SPA’s Drawing Analyzer allows users to upload patent numbers to the tool• The tool automatically identifies numbers, letters or reference characters in the images of the patent documents, and extracts labels and description• The labels and descriptions are in editable format.• The labelled drawings could be exported to a document in PowerPoint or Word format.• The tool also works well with foreign language patents such as JP/CN/KR.The labelled drawings enable easy understanding of the image contents. SPA analysts have witnessed about 80% accuracy results from the tool and have achieved significant time savings of about 60% during project execution.SPA’s Drawing Analyzer will enable the larger research community in real time to correlate to the patent drawings during screening and analysis. SPA’s Drawing Analyzer is now available to external clients to help automate and bring in efficiency to their internal work processes.About SciTech Patent Art -SciTech Patent Art is an analytics firm specializing in technology research and analytics . We use innovative AI tools and techniques such as deep web search, and other big data analytics to extract insights from patent and scientific literature, product labels, company websites and other types of information.We currently work with large corporations in the US, Japan and Europe. At SPA, we handle a large volume of requests coming from many global Fortune 500 companies. The majority of our clients come to us through references from existing clients, which speaks of the value we deliver to our clients.Our difference lies in the responsiveness we show our clients, the depth of expertise we demonstrate in our work and the attention we pay to detail. Serving our clients over the last 17 years, we have built in-depth expertise in patent search, analysis and landscaping in many business areas. We are well-versed in handling multi-disciplinary projects across various industries such as Oil & Gas, Consumer products, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive and others.



