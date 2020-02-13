Store Managers Lead With Purpose in the Food Industry

By: Rebecca Daniels, Assistant, Education, FMI

The food industry thrives because of the dedication and innovation of store managers. Their passion and talents to create unique food experiences for the grocery customer can be seen through their leadership fostering in-store omnichannel tactics, their desire to inspire new talent in food retail, and the dedication they bring to growing long-lasting connections in their communities.

They are the heart of the grocery store — motivating their employees to create memorable in-store experiences that keep shoppers engaged and coming back for more. Store managers don’t just lead – they lead with purpose, with compassion and with a special dedication to their communities.

Do you know an outstanding store manager? Tell us about the creative ways they've achieved positive growth and customer satisfaction over the past 12-18 months. Submit your nomination by Friday, February 14.

Submit A Nomination