TechAhead Moves to State-of-the-Art Office to Keep Pace With New Technology Solutions

TechAhead

Leading app development company, TechAhead, is moving its Global delivery center to a new location in Noida, India to keep pace with new service offerings.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agoura Hills headquartered TechAhead, a leading app development company in the United States, announced that it is moving its Global delivery center to a new location at 7A, Tower C, Noida One, Sector 62, Noida. The move coincides with the launch of a new suite of services, including Robotic Process Automation , Microsoft Blazor and Data Analytics that the company will offer to clients.The new office boasts state-of-the-art facilities such as sophisticated interiors, surrounding greenery, a ‘chill zone’ and a recreational area, all of which make it a dream workplace. Besides providing an ideal work environment, the new premises can also meet the companies needs for future growth as they scale up to provide newer technology services and improved customer service.“For the past few years, TechAhead has kept pace with trending technology and earned a reputation as one of the best in the business when it comes to mobile app development,” said Vikas Kaushik, CEO - TechAhead. “The new service offerings that we will provide to our clients calls for a high level of innovation, and therefore, we need to create the perfect environment for our employees to feel inspired and creative. With ample greenery and relaxation zones, the new office will provide the perfect setting for boosting employee engagement and productivity. Furthermore, it can accommodate our future expansion plans.”The secret behind the company’s success and the reason it has received multiple awards lies in the company’s ability to adapt to new trends in technology that help businesses boost productivity, save on time and labor costs and improve customer service. The same is true of the latest suite of services such as Robotic Process Automation and Data Analytics, which allow machines to take over tedious manual tasks that were earlier done by humans. In the process, it enhances productivity as employees can shift their focus to more significant tasks that contribute to business goals and improve customer service.About TechAheadTechAhead is an award-winning mobile app development company based out of the USA with a global clientele. The company is reputed for exploring new technologies in the market and using them to provide the best services to worldwide clients. The company has experts with experience in developing apps for small and large enterprises as well as ambitious start-ups using new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence , Machine Learning and Data Analytics.Media Contact:Amit Sharma, Executive - Digital Marketing at TechAheadPhone No. +1 818-318-0727, +91 0120 603 9900Email - amit.sharma@techaheadcorp.comWebsite - www.techaheadcorp.com



