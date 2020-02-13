Building Information Modeling Market to be Worth USD 10.36 Billion by 2022 - Zion Market Research

Building Information Modeling Market

Global Building Information Modeling Market is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.45% between 2017 and 2022

Global Building Information Modeling Market is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.45% between 2017 and 2022” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the analysts at Zion Market Research, the demand for global building information modeling market was capitalized at almost USD 3.52 Billion in 2016 and is likely to cross almost USD 10.36 Billion by end of 2022, increasing at a CAGR of slightly more than 19.45% from 2017 to 2022.

Major companies active in building information modeling market are Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Nemetschek AG., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., AECOM, Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and Asite Solutions Limited among others. These players are set to place the building information modeling market at new heights in the years to come.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Building Information Modeling Market by Solution (Software & Services), by End-Users (Architects, Contractors, Engineers and Others) for Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential and Institutional: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022”- Report at http://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/building-information-modeling-market

Rapidly Developing Construction Activities All Over The World To Propel Building Information Modeling Market

The major factors that are propelling the development of building information modeling market are rapidly developing construction activities all over the world, as per the analysts at Zion Market Research. Government regulatory agencies are also taking measures to increase the acceptance of building information modeling in their respective nations, boosting the building information modeling market. Acceptance by medium and small enterprises is providing momentum to the building information modeling market. On the other hand, the continuous software upgradation and the high price of building information modeling software are hampering the development of building information modeling market. Low awareness about software management can hinder the growth of building information modeling market.

Nevertheless, technological enhancements by some firms that are designing a mobile app to access services will increase the growth of building information modeling market in the near future. Building information modeling increase productivity, improve visualization, increase the speed of delivery, and reduce cost. These factors will suffice the development of building information modeling market in future. In addition to this, various mergers and acquisitions by market players are also one of the major players that are responsible for the development of building information modeling market. For example, in October 2017, Nemetschek purchased RISA, a US-located software operator, to expand its solution portfolio and improve its structural analysis portfolio in the building information modeling market.

Get Free PDF Sample of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/building-information-modeling-market/news

Building information modeling market is divided by end-user, solution, region, and vertical. The solution division is further segmented into services and software. Cloud-based software is likely to obtain the biggest share in the building information modeling market owing to its easy access and cost-effectiveness to the on-premise framework. End-users section of building information modeling market is divided into engineers, architect, and others including developers. Owing to rising number of the construction programs, architects surfaced as a ruling sector in building information modeling market and are likely to show noteworthy development in future. Based on vertical, the building information modeling market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructural. Fast industrialization in economically developing nations (such as India, China, and Brazil) will power the development of industrial section in the future.

Request for Discount or Customization on this Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1196/news

The global building information modeling market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Software

Services

By End User

Architects

Contractors

Engineers

Others

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.