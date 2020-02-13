Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industry 2020- Global Market Research, Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast 2025

Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9588.3 million by 2025, from $ 5478.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market had a common annual growth rate of x percentage in 2020 and is expected to have a steady growth in the years to come. For the purpose of the study, we looked into the CAGR of the past decade and what fueled this growth. Based on the past CAGR, we forecasted the CAGR from 2020 to 2025. As per our study, the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market will see a steady growth in the forecast period. The study also gives the drives and influencers of the market that have been fueling its growth, and will continue to fuel the growth in the years to come.

This study considers the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The idea behind the study was to understand the influencers of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market in 2020 and how to implement these influencers to help the market grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. For the purpose of the study, the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market was segmented into product type, product application, distribution channel, customer or end user, and geographical segmentation. The segmentation gave a deeper understanding of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market and what drives it. By segmenting the market, we were able to ascertain where we were lagging and what actions needed to be taken to improve the particular segment.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Flexible LVT Floor

Rigid LVT Floor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Residential Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

For the purpose of the study, we segmented the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market into different regions that included United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, France and others in Europe; China, Japan, India, Australia, and Malaysia in Asia Pacific; Brazil and others in Latin America; Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Middle East and Africa. Regional analysis helped to understand how each individual market was fairing, what were the factors that were influencing these markets, what actions were needed to improve the products in those markets among others. For several years, United States in North America and United Kingdom and France in Europe have been enjoying a major share of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. The study forecasts that Asia Pacific will capture the major share of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market in the forecast period.

Key Players

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tarkett

Karndean

Armstrong

Mohawk

Congoleum

Mannington Mills

Novalis

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Forbo

Polyflor

Snmo LVT

CFL Flooring

Metroflor

NOX Corporation

Milliken

Beaulieu

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) by Company

11 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued………...............



