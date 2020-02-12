The Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance to host the Louisiana Rural Prosperity Summit February 19, 2020

Louisiana Rural Prosperity Summit

Two Days of Focus on the Special Challenges/Opportunities Facing Rural Louisiana

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join two days of national experts, inspiring stories, and breakthrough rural solutions. This summit will provide insights as to why rural economic development is different and provides ideas, inspiration, and proven solutions to overcoming the challenges faced by rural communities throughout Louisiana.

The Louisiana Rural Prosperity Summit is designed to address the challenges facing Louisiana’s rural parishes and communities.

The Summit will focus on four major sets of issues:

The biggest rural challenges and opportunities.

Opportunities in Food and Small Farming.

Rural entrepreneurship.

The Compelling Potential of the Outdoor Recreation Economy.

The summit will feature several respected national, state, and local presenters who will lead you through both strategic and tactical ways to impact your local rural community. Including Ines Polonius, CEO of Communities Unlimited, Tance Hughes, CEO of Southern Designs, Ken Meter, President of Crossroads Resource Center, Conni Castille, the volunteer Executive Director of the TECHE Project, Wes Higgins, President of Bill Lewis Fishing Lures, Rachael Carter, MSU Extension, and Adrian Parrott, Farm Outreach Consultant, plus several additional speakers and panelist.

The summit is open to anyone interested in improving the rural communities throughout Louisiana. Limited financial assistance is available in cases of need. To apply, send your written request to swest@cenla.org explaining the reason for your request and how you plan to use the experience to improve Central Louisiana or the State of Louisiana. Included meals are: Wednesday [Lunch] + Thursday [Continental breakfast] + Thursday [Lunch].

The Rural Prosperity Summit will start promptly at noon on Wednesday (February 19th), and conclude at 2:00PM Thursday (February 20th). Seating for morning and afternoon sessions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis as the doors open. Sponsors and CLEDA Board Members will have assigned seating for the lunch sessions on both days. Sponsorships are available beginning at $1500 and include a reserved table for the lunch sessions and 8 tickets to the event. If you are interested in a sponsorship, please contact Stacey Douglas at sdouglas@cenla.org or 318-441-3404.

Learn more and register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/louisiana-rural-prosperity-summit-tickets-90320839061

Connected and Hosted by CLEDA, the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance

www.cenla.org

Partner/Sponsors:

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce

Louisiana Economic Development

Media Contact

Stacey West

318.441.3404

swest@cenla.org



