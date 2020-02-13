DAES Group Announces New Business Partnership at Singapore Airshow 2020

MDS Aero, a market leader for test facility solutions, selected DAES Group as its international representative to increase its market penetration. DAES Group

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAES Group , the premier global aerospace solutions provider, has announced a new business partnership with MDS Aero, a leading supplier of turnkey test solutions for engine and engine components. The agreement was signed on February 12, during a private meeting at the Singapore Airshow.MDS Aero designs, builds, and upgrades aero engine test facilities all over the world. Leveraging 35 years of industry experience and in-house technical expertise, MDS has been the solution partner of choice for aviation industry leaders such as Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE, Airbus, Air France, Air Canada, Snecma, and more. MDS Aero adds value to its customers by maximizing test operation uptimes, integrating state-of-the-art technology, and project managing the execution of complex projects. In fact, MDS Aero is currently constructing the world’s largest aviation engine test facility for Rolls Royce, which is scheduled for completion this year.“The DAES Group has a well-established worldwide network that will support us in achieving our business goals. This partnership represents an excellent opportunity to expand our presence and consolidate our leadership offering leading-edge testing technologies to the engine MRO industry,” said Joe Hajjar, MDS Aero VP Business Development.Under the agreement, DAES Group will provide MDS Aero expertise and services covering the global MRO market in support of their international growth strategy.“MDS Aero has an excellent reputation, and we are thrilled they have joined our network. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to strengthen our portfolio to better serve the aerospace industry. MDS Aero will enhance our solutions strategy, expand core competency, and provide a greater breadth of expertise to our collective clients for the foreseeable future,” stated Juerg Bartlome, DAES Group CEO.The DAES Group of Companies, the premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations, provides turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive maintenance services. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support for the aerospace industry worldwide. The DAES Group scope of expertise covers consulting support, program, business, and operations management, technical assistance, quality control, training, and facilities improvement. For more information, please visit www.daesgroup.com MDS Aero provides the complete solution for full engine and engine module testing. Our designs and products are the trusted solutions for next generation development engines, current production engines, and in-service engines. We develop flexible test solutions that maximize facility efficiency and minimize operating costs. Our technology provides better data faster. Engineering is our business. Execution is our expertise.



