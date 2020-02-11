When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

McCormick & Company, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz pouches due to an unlabeled dairy allergen.

This recall does not impact any other Sunny Select products.

PRODUCT AND DATE CODE INFORMATION: Product Name: Sunny Select Au Jus Gravy Mix 1 oz UPC: 717544135500 Date Codes: BEST BY DEC 08 2021 H BEST BY DEC 09 2021 H

SHIPPED TO: California

McCormick & Company, Inc. has alerted Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, Lucky and FoodMaxx retailers to immediately remove the products with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product. Please contact Consumer Affairs at 1-800-632-5847, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Eastern Time) with inquiries.

Product being recalled will have the following labeling and best by dates of DEC 08 2021 H or DEC 09 2021 H located on back of pouch, at the bottom.