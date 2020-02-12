T.I.C. supports stakeholder statement on implementing gender-responsive due diligence and ensuring the human rights of women in mineral supply chains

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The T.I.C. Tantalum -Niobium International Study Center) is proud to endorse the stakeholder statement by Women’s Rights and Mining (WRM) on implementing gender-responsive due diligence and ensuring the human rights of women in mineral supply chains. Other signatories include representatives from the German, Canadian, Dutch and British governments, industry groups and civil society.Since 2017 WRM has developed guidance materials and organized policy-influencing events, including at the OECD Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains in 2017, 2018 and 2019, at which T.I.C. was also present. WRM, together with the OECD secretariat, has prepared the “Stakeholder Statement on implementing gender-responsive due diligence and ensuring the human rights of women in mineral supply chains”. The full document is available at https://womenandmining.org/stakeholder-statement/ The statement was launched in April 2019 during the OECD Minerals Forum held in Paris. It includes 13 commitments on how governments, the private sector and civil society can work together to prevent gender inequalities along mineral supply chains. WRM used the annual meeting of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) in October 2019 to further promote the Statement. During the upcoming OECD Forum in April 2020 WRM plans to discuss uptake and implementation of the commitments by the various organizations.Dr. Daniel Persico, President of the T.I.C., stated that “The tantalum industry is proud of its track record in the area of verifiable compliance programs for ethical minerals extraction in central Africa. This stakeholder statement is consistent with the types of social responsibility efforts undertaken by the T.I.C. and its members to ensure social sustainability in the mining of tantalum in central Africa”.



