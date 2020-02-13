Castle Dental Offering the Lehigh Valley Dental Implants & Other Cosmetic Dentistry Services

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Castle Dental offers high-quality, affordable dental implants, dental crowns, veneers, tooth whitening, and more.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is offering residents of the Lehigh Valley high-quality dental implants. Dental implants are among the most popular solutions for missing teeth due to their natural appearance and durability. Castle Dental is striving to make this service more affordable and more accessible to residents of Center Valley, Bethlehem, and Allentown.

“Dental implants are reliable, long-lasting, and natural in appearance,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang. “They also help restore oral health and prevent jawbone deterioration.”

In addition to offering the Lehigh Valley dental implants, Castle Dental also offers dental crowns, veneers, bonding, tooth whitening, and other cosmetic procedures. CEREC crowns, another popular tooth replacement option, can be created in a day using a digital 3D camera and color-matched to a patient’s smile.

Hundreds of patients have turned to Castle Dental’s Center Valley dentists for their high-quality cosmetic dentistry procedures. General dentistry is also available for all members of the family.

To learn more, request an appointment by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



