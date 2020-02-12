Astrology Forecast for St. Valentine’s Day 2020

Magi Helena, Love Astrology Expert MagiHelena.com (Logo)

Love Predictions for February 14th by America’s Premier Astrologer, Magi Helena.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine’s Day can be the most romantic day of the year. But will the stars shine on lovers this February 14th?

According to Love Astrology Expert Magi Helena, “Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean it’s a good day for love, but in 2020 we get lucky. On February 14th, Sun is snuggled up with the Cinderella midpoint, making this a generally very good day for true love and for career too. It’s also a very sexy day, with two of the planetary rulers of seduction nuzzling each other in the sky. Love at first sight is also a possibility for Valentine’s Day if you meet someone new.”

“Romantic whispers, emails and texts are favored, as poetic and creative stars can bless people with the right magic words for love,” she continues. “However, there is also some commitment-phobia in Valentine’s Day 2020 stars, so if making a commitment on this day isn’t flowing naturally, don’t force things! In fact, don’t push any kind of agenda too hard – there is the possibility of power struggles, and no one will likely want to compromise or find win-win solutions under these influences.”

Magi Helena concludes that, “Keeping it light and letting things evolve organically can make this an especially romantic and sexy Valentine’s Day. Push, and you might regret it. Of course, your and your love’s own personal cycles will also influence how the day goes, and whether or not it would really be the right timing to pop the question, or to say ‘I will.’”

Get the entire February forecast and see the video here: https://magihelena.com/magi-best-worst-days/

-------------------------------------------------

Magi Helena

Celebrity astrologer Magi Helena has clients across the US and in 40 countries worldwide. Helena’s “Your Daily Astrology” column is syndicated to hundreds of newspapers throughout the United States and internationally, with a daily readership in the millions. Helena is 1 of 2 practicing Certified Magi Astrologers and the only woman with the highest certification in Magi Astrology, and is one of the authors and instructors of the Magi Astrology Certification Program. Helena is also the inventor of Star-Timer® Personal Astrology Calendars and Love-Stars® Love Compatibility Reports, and is the author of two books: Build Your Dream Life, and How To Sing the Uni·Verse. Helena is the winner of the 2019 Best of Los Angeles award for best astrologer. She is also a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.