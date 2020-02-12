Nye & Company's Wednesday, February 26th Estate Treasures Auction will feature items from the estate of Judith Applegate

1 Cent Caille Shake with Uncle Sam Grip Tester Oil on Canvas, Still Life with Peaches and Grapes, George Henry Hall, (American, 1825-1913), dated 1882 Northwest Pacific Carved Wood Totem Pole Top, 19th/20th century Pair of Faience Rampant Lion Candlesticks, Emile Galle, Nancy, Circa 1875 Art Glass, James Nowak, Clamshell Sculpture

Featured will be a wide variety of 17th through 19th century English and American furniture, silver, early brass, delftware, porcelain, paintings and prints.

Judith was well-known in the museum field, auction and art worlds. She has served in a curatorial capacity at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and at the DeCordova Musuem.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its recent January auction and Americana Week in New York, the resurgence of traditional collecting categories continues to delight, excite collectors and serve as the foundation for Nye & Company’s Estate Treasures auction planned for Wednesday, February 26th, online and in the firm’s gallery at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield. starting at 10 am Eastern time.The sale is officially titled an Estate Treasures Auction; featuring property from the Estate of Judith Applegate , Princeton, NJ. The auction will begin promptly at 10 am Eastern time. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The catalog will also be posted to the Nye & Company website ( www.nyeandcompany.com ) prior to Valentine’s Day.“We are thrilled to be offering property from the collection of Judith Appelgate” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “Judith was well-known in the museum field, auction and art worlds. She has served in a curatorial capacity at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and at the DeCordova Musuem. She also had experience working at auction houses and was the owner of Applegate Appraisals, and she was an adjunct professor at a number of universities including Harvard, Tufts, Boston College, the Cooper-Hewitt Museum and the Bard Graduate Center.”Her collection is the quintessential traditional English country house collection. Featuring a wide variety of 17th through 19th century English and American furniture, silver, early brass, delftware, porcelain, paintings and prints. Of exceptional note is a terrific still-life painting of peaches and grapes by George Henry Hall and a fabulous landscape by the American artist, Eugene Leslie Smythe (1857-1932).Additional highlights include a superb collection of 17th, 18th and 19th century Continental and English brass candlesticks, a 17th century English oak court cupboard, an American Queen Anne cherrywood chest-on-chest and more. Some country English furniture, such as the Cricket table and Windsor chairs transcend their utilitarian purposes becoming sculpture.The sale also includes two early cast iron stove plates from the Eric Martin Wunsch collection. Mr. Wunsch was an early and highly respected New York City collector of early American furniture, silver, Old Master Paintings and early glass.Moving away from the early traditional collecting oeuvre, they have a nice selection of early 20th century art glass from a private New Jersey and New York collection. Works include a Rene Lalique Los Angeles and Ronsard vase, several Tiffany favrile glass pieces, Steuben and Quezal Art glass round out the collection. There’s an Art Glass “Clam Shell” centerpiece by James Nowak and a Swedish glass sculpture from Chris Heilman’s Coral Reef Series.People can bid in person, by phone, in absentia and online. An online preview will be held February 14th-26th at www.nyeandcompany.com . First-hand gallery previews will be held Monday thru Friday, February 17th-25th from 10 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, February 23rd, from 12 noon to 4 pm. All times quoted are Eastern.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, Feb. 26, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog can be viewed around Feb. 14 at www.nyeandcompany.com , LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.# # # #



