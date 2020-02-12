There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,388 in the last 365 days.

Discerning Good from Bad Credit Booms : The Role of Construction

Author/Editor:

Giovanni Dell'Ariccia ; Ehsan Ebrahimy ; Deniz O Igan ; Damien Puy

Publication Date:

February 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Credit booms are a focal point for policymakers and scholars of financial crises. Yet our understanding of how the real sector behaves during booms, and why some booms may go bad, is limited. Despite a large and growing body of literature, most of the work has focused on aggregate economic activity, and relatively little is known about which industries benefit and which suffer during these episodes. This note aims to fill this gap by analyzing disaggregated output and employment data in a large sample of advanced and emerging market economies between 1970 and 2014.

Series:

Staff Discussion Notes No. 20/02

Subject:

Bank credit Credit booms Employment Financial crisis

English

Publication Date:

February 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513529370/2617-6750

Stock No:

SDNEA2020002

Price:

$10.00 (Academic Rate:$10.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

36

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.