Vultus Recruit is now Integrated with Interview Mocha.

Vultus, the New Jersey based company, has announced a new Interview Mocha integration for its applicant tracking system, Recruit.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, U.S., February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vultus, the New Jersey based company that provides enterprise staffing solutions to the staffing industry, has announced a new Interview Mocha integration for its applicant tracking system , Recruit. Vultus is an industry leader and quite popular for its two innovative products, Recruit, the most affordable cloud-based applicant tracking system, and Connect, an all-around workforce management solution.The latest integration with Interview Mocha provides better opportunities for recruiters to hire the right candidates faster. It offers the most comprehensive skills assessment solutions that tackle the aforementioned recruitment and upskilling challenges. Interview Mocha conducts in-depth market research to identify the needs of the industry. It also collaborates with respective domain experts to prepare the world’s largest and latest, quality skills assessment repository.Here are a few things that can be done by using the Interview Mocha integration in Recruit:· Conduct candidate skill assessments from within Recruit· Access 1500+ ready skill tests & aptitude tests created by experts· Create custom tests based on your job requirement· Send assessment invites to candidates· Get smart reports just 2 minutes after a candidate completes the test· Prevent candidates from cheating using robust real-time remote web-proctoring· Improve your interview to hiring ratio· Hire up to 70% faster by eliminating hiring bottlenecks· Empower recruiters to make the right choices backed with data· Reduce the recruiters' dependency on the technical team for hiring technical talentWith this integration, Vultus will match with top Applicant Tracking Systems globally. Vultus is seeing accelerated adoption of its product, both Vultus Recruit and Vultus Connect. The speed of the platform coupled with intuitive interface gives recruiters competitive edge. Vultus is also less costly that its immediate competitors while at the same time offering more features, without any hidden costs.About Vultus RecruitVultus Recruit is the most affordable cloud-based applicant tracking system. From creating a job to placing candidates, we provide all the necessary tools – publishing jobs to the world, sourcing candidates from job boards, scheduling interviews to managing pipelines. Make your team workflows fast, accurate & straightforward so that recruiters can focus on what truly matters: their candidates.For more information, news, and blogs from Vultus, please visit the Vultus Blog page. And, to know more about product features and benefits talk to the Vultus Sales team.



