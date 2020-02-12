The Recovery Group- Access To Recovery Care For All

The Recovery Group logo

The Recovery Group is a new initiative, providing a way to keep those that leave a rehabilitation centre in touch with needed support through group mentors.

SITTINGBOURNE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery is a long term journey, it doesn't start when you enter an addiction support facility and end when you leave. The Recovery Group is a new initiative, providing a perfect way to keep those that leave a rehabilitation centre or clinic in touch with much needed support through the group mentors. It also provides an opportunity for individuals not yet ready for residential rehab to get access to a line of support.By offering an online group membership to the wider community the team behind The Recovery Group hope to encourage those in need of help to reach out and find help.How The Recovery Group works: The Recovery Group is an online subscription service provided through the existing Recovery Lodge website. The cost is intentionally kept to a minimum making it affordable to most people, membership is just £30 per month.Stage one: Fill out an online questionnaire formulated by The Recovery Group professionals to gain insights into each individual. User will be taken through a series of thought provoking intentionally insightful questions.Stage two: Once the questionnaire is completed, the new member is ready for a 30 minute consultation call with one of The Recovery Group’s experts. The call will help shape the way that the member moves forward. They will finish the call equipped with the tools and advice they need for the month ahead.Stage three: Each month group members will be sent the same questions and be asked to reevaluate their progress. With further calls available with experts if required at any stage. They’ll also receive monthly hints, tips, suggested podcasts and books that will support their recovery journey. The Recovery Lodge panel of experts, known as mentors, is made up of people within a variety of sectors, from Yoga to authors, fitness instructors and counsellors. This will provide a comprehensive network to support and guide members through their recovery journey.The mentors:Jamie Chaney "It's about trying to become united and make people aware, it's a unity of people."Jamie opened The Recovery Lodge in 2016, his dedication to getting addicts back on the path to health is unsurpassed. He is part of the team behind Recovery Week, an annual social media initiative to break down the stigma of addiction and remind people of how hard it is to live with the illness.Donna AkhurstDonna is an experienced CQC Registered Rehab Manager. She has worked alongside a team of therapists and other health professionals to help guide hundreds of people suffering from addiction back to health.Ben Tucker "Believe in yourself and that you can make the changes you want and then nothing can stop you."Ben is an experienced Nutritionist and Fitness Coach who has been studying the industry for nearly a decade. He has helped many people achieve their goals whether that be physically or mentally. The passion he has for his profession is what drives his clients to become successful.Dave Lee “Seeing beyond what you think you know creates infinite possibilities.”After writing the very successful publication “The Hairy Arsed Builders Guide to Stress Management”, Dave co-founded Fundamental Life and now supports various companies, bodies and individuals in their personal and professional lives.Tiina Nellis “Removing the root cause and the pain will allow an addict to finally find peace and understanding they so longed for. After that the road to recovery is open."Tiina is a Clinical Hypnotherapist, Advanced Rapid Transformational Therapist and Personal and Business Performance Coach. Her work is founded on the basis that past experiences, habits and beliefs create patterns in the subconscious mind.Michelle GilbertMichelle is a dance, fitness and movement professional who has 30+ years of experience in the industry. She started her career as an exercise, music and gym instructor. After many qualifications and years of teaching fitness in all its varied forms, she "found her thing in the world of groove, a dance/exercise class that anyone can do." With first hand experience of addiction Michelle's focus is on mindfulness as well as movement.If you'd like any further information, to interview any of the team or give a supporting statement please do get in touch. Contact:Zena ScottTel07921689172Emailinfo@bugbearmarketing.co.ukWebAddress44 Conyer Quay, Sittingbourne, ME9 9HR, UNITED KINGDOM07921689172About the LodgeThe Recovery Lodge is a twelve step rehab centre in Kent that offers treatment for drug and alcohol addictions and believes in total abstinence. The rehab centre accepts both male and female residents, over the age of 18, of all religions and nationalities. With a maximum of 6 clients, The Recovery Lodge can deliver a personalised treatment programme tailored to meet the individual needs of our residents. Follow @therecoverylodge on Facebook, @recoverylodge on twitter and therecoverylodge on Instagram.



