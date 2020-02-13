Olives An Integral Part Of The Mediterranean Diet- Olive Tomato Olive Soup Recipe By The Olive You Campaign

Tomato Olive Soup Recipe

"OLIVE YOU" European Table Olives Campaign, announces a new delicious European olive recipe, Healthy Tomato Olive Soup

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olives have been an integral part of the Mediterranean diet since antiquity; a favorite food in Mediterranean countries to this date, and a centuries-old snack. "OLIVE YOU" is the three-year promotional program of PEMETE, co- financed by the European Union aimed at informing consumers and professionals about the quality, variety, taste characteristics and benefits of European table olives, increasing demand and developing awareness in the nonproductive countries of the European Zone. Today, "OLIVE YOU" announced a new delicious healthy Tomato Soup European Olive recipe.

Tomato Olive Soup

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Four servings

Ingredients

6 medium-sized ripe tomatoes

2 carrots

2 sprigs of celery

3 tablespoons virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons sugar

Zest of half a lemon

1200 ml vegetable broth

200 g strained yoghurt

100 g olive paste

A little cracked pepper

Cut the 6 tomatoes and the carrots into slices, and finely chop the celery. Put these ingredients into a baking pan, drizzle on the olive oil and sprinkle on the sugar. Bake for 30 minutes at 180ºC. Put the cooked ingredients into a strong blender, adding the lemon zest and hot broth. Blend and pour into bowls. Garnish with chilled yoghurt and the spicy olive paste. Sprinkle on the cracked pepper and serve. A hot soup for any time of the day!



OLIVE YOU CAMPAIGN

The "Olive You" campaign is a three-year promotional program co-funded by the European Union, that aims to increase the awareness and demand for European table olives to both professionals and consumers, as well as to help increase exports to the United States and Canada. The "OLIVE YOU, European Table Olives" campaign also aims to reach journalists, chefs, foodies, retailers and consumers of all ages, through promotional activities, marketing events, sampling, and publicity in order to familiarize the public with this natural and delicious food product.

For more information, visit www.oliveyou-eu.eu

info@oliveyou-eu.eu / info@pemete.gr



