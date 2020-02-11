There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,520 in the last 365 days.

Public Sector Debt Definitions and Reporting in Low-Income Developing Countries

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund ; World Bank

Publication Date:

February 11, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Increasing public debt vulnerabilities in low-income developing countries (LIDCs) have heightened the need for fuller and more transparent accounting of public sector debt (PSD). The framework for reporting on public sector debt is sound. But there is room for LIDCs to further improve their compilation, reporting, and dissemination of public sector debt data in international databases and more broadly the public domain.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 20/005

English

Publication Date:

February 11, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513529905/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020005

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

Pages:

27

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.