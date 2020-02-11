Public Sector Debt Definitions and Reporting in Low-Income Developing Countries
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund ; World Bank
Publication Date:
February 11, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Increasing public debt vulnerabilities in low-income developing countries (LIDCs) have heightened the need for fuller and more transparent accounting of public sector debt (PSD). The framework for reporting on public sector debt is sound. But there is room for LIDCs to further improve their compilation, reporting, and dissemination of public sector debt data in international databases and more broadly the public domain.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 20/005
English
Publication Date:
February 11, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513529905/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2020005
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
27
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.