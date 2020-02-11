Adrienne Rubin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrienne Rubin, acclaimed author, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Memoir - 2020” for her memoir “Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 6,000 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Adrienne Rubin and her memoir “Diamonds and Scoundrels” into our BoLAA family.”

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” is a memoir that follows Adrienne Rubin as she first begins in the jewelry business. When Adrienne Rubin enters into the jewelry business in 1970s Los Angeles, she is a maverick in a world dominated by men. She soon meets a young hotshot salesman who doesn’t seem to struggle at all, and when he asks her to be his partner, she is excited to join him. She doesn’t know him well, but she does know his father, and she believes he is as trustworthy as the day is long.

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” shows us how a woman in a man’s world, with tenacity and sheer determination, can earn respect and obtain a true sense of accomplishment. Following Rubin’s experiences in the jewelry industry through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s—with the ups and downs, good guys and bad—this is a tale of personal growth, of how to overcome challenges with courage and resilience. It’s a story for the woman today who, in addition to a rich family life, seeks a self-realized, fulfilling path toward a life well lived.

“Diamonds & Scoundrels is an incredible story of a woman who seemingly had it all but craved purpose. Through determination, boldness, entrepreneurial spirit and sheer will, she built a flourishing business, smashed barriers and proved that no dream is out of reach if you simply refuse to quit,” states Matt Iseman host of American Ninja Warrior. It seems that this memoir from Adrienne Rubin is one you don’t want to miss out on.

https://www.amazon.com/Diamonds-Scoundrels-Life-Jewelry-Business/dp/1631525131



