THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 2546 – Protecting America’s Wilderness Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: DeGette Amendment McClintock Amendment #2 McClintock Amendment #3 Brown Amendment Panetta Amendment Westerman Amendment #6 Westerman Amendment #7 Cunningham Amendment Tipton Amendment #9 Tipton Amendment #10 Kilmer Amendment Schrier Amendment



