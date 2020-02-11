There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,524 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 2546 – Protecting America’s Wilderness Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources)

The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments:      

DeGette Amendment McClintock Amendment #2 McClintock Amendment #3 Brown Amendment Panetta Amendment Westerman Amendment #6 Westerman Amendment #7 Cunningham Amendment Tipton Amendment #9 Tipton Amendment #10 Kilmer Amendment Schrier Amendment

