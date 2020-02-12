BENJAMIN, CHAISE & ASSOCIATES -TAX SEASON IS APPROACHING. TAKE ADVANTAGE AND GET YOUR MONEY

Tax Season Is The Best Time To Collect Your Money That's Owed To You. Allow Benjamin, Chaise & Associates To Assist You

WEST HILLS, CALIFORNIA (CA), UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is that time of the year again! Tax Season ! Where a significant percentage of Taxpayers are planning to handle their financial obligations to get out of debt. Please take advantage of the fact that you may be the one to get paid by allowing Benjamin, Chaise & Associates to retrieve the money that is owed to you. About 56% of the people receiving tax funds want to get out of debt and take responsibility for their obligations to be debt-free. Recent studies show that: 56% of tax refund recipients plan to go down that road of financial freedom and pay off their debts. While the combined others plan to save their return for everyday use, retirement, or to go on vacation.Being that it is tax season, our excellent yet professional debt collectors are ready to assist you with your past due accounts. Be proactive and allow Benjamin, Chaise & Associates to take care of the collection process and collect those delinquent accounts owed to your business. That way, you focus on your business, and we take care of the rest for you.We will be glad to add you to our list of successfully paid clients during our peak time. Here at Benjamin, Chaise & Associates, year after year, with our business model and proven commercial recovery techniques is the reason our collection rates in this season are significantly higher! We have been very successful in collecting a higher percentage around tax season than any other time. We currently have many debtors who are waiting to pay off their unpaid debts with their tax refund. We encourage you to submit your past due accounts NOW as you have a 56% chance that they will pay you some if not all the money that is owed to you.Allow our professional debt collectors to work with you! We’re only a call away, pick up your phone now and dial (844) 733-4770 for a free no-obligation consultation or email us at info@benjaminchaise.com



