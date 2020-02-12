CNYCC Announces Scott A. Berlucchi, President and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital as New Elected Chairman of the Board

Top Rural Hospital CEO Becomes Chair of Syracuse Non-Profit Board

Scott’s leadership and experience will play a key role in continuing our efforts to improve the health of our community.” — Cathy Homkey, Executive Director at CNYCC

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central New York Care Collaborative CNYCC ) announced today the appointment of Scott A. Berlucchi, FACHE, NHA, President and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital (ACH), as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Berlucchi has been the CEO and President of Auburn Community Hospital since April 2007, and has been credited with the financial and operational turnaround of the Auburn, N.Y. hospital. In May of 2019, Mr. Berlucchi was named one of the country's top 60 rural hospital CEOs by Becker's Healthcare, a national publisher of health care industry news.Scott Berlucchi is an experienced healthcare leader with a proven track record in leading and developing rural healthcare delivery systems. Berlucchi is known for his expertise in managing and growing small rural hospitals and multi-specialty physician practice management. Berlucchi has a reputation for building strong teams and has a track record for turning around struggling healthcare systems.Mr. Berlucchi has over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience including his current role as President and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital. In addition, Berlucchi serves as President and CEO Auburn Memorial Medical Services, P.C., and President and CEO of Finger Lakes Center for Living, a Five Star Rated long term care residential facility connected to the hospital.“I am honored to lead the Board of Directors for The Central New York Care Collaborative. Auburn Community Hospital has been an active member of CNYCC and I have witnessed firsthand the numerous programs it has developed to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients and health care organizations like Auburn Community Hospital throughout this region of New York State,” stated Berlucchi.“We are extremely excited that Scott has agreed to accept the role of Board Chair”, said Cathy Homkey, Executive Director at CNYCC. "Scott’s leadership and experience will play a key role in continuing our efforts to improve the health of our community.” Mr. Berlucchi’s appointment will begin in February 2020, and he will succeed Gene F. Morreale, CEO at Oneida Healthcare who held the Chairmanship since 2017.The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region.The CNYCC Board of Directors is charged with the general management of the Collaborative and is comprised of 22 members representing a diverse group of local agencies including: hospital health systems, primary care centers, behavioral health providers, skilled nursing facilities, and community-based organizations.Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,100 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than 200 medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Five Star Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.