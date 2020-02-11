Garage Door Service and Repair Inc Suggests to Install an Automatic Garage Door to Get Extra Protection

Garage Door Service and Repair Inc suggests homeowners in Houston to use an automatic garage door to keep away from burglary.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garage Door Service and Repair Inc, the leading company in the garage door services industry, care about the safety of the houses around Houston. Most of the burglary cases are done by breaking the garage door. A manual garage door is easier to break than automatic garage doors. Dealing with that, some people are counted on the garage door repair Houston service to install an automatic garage door. The automatic garage door is designed with high-quality materials, technology, and a system that gives extra protection.

Thomas Wang explains that the company is trying to help people in Houston to get more protection and services. The automatic garage door is installed by the professionals who can do the project faster and more accurately. He also adds that as one of the trusted garage door service Houston, the company will support the burglary’s victim with the best service. The team will come to the house on the same day and repair the garage door. Aluminum and steel are two materials with a high level of durability. The combination of durable materials and the high-tech system will make the automatic garage door stronger than the manual one. It hopes that the garage door is difficult to break, and it makes thieves think twice to break the door.

Houston homeowners should improve their garage door with an automatic garage door lock. A garage door with a deadbolt lock is a good example where the owner knows whether the door is locked or not by listening to a particular sound. Even an automatic garage door with a deadbolt lock can be connected with a smartphone. The owners can use their smartphones to control the status of the door whenever and wherever they want. As a result, they know if there is something wrong with the garage door and do a preventive action immediately. The way to open the garage door is much simpler and faster because the owners just have to use the remote or smartphone to do it. At least, they can do it from a far distance, so they don’t have to touch the garage door only to open or close it. Thomas Wang said that the Houston garage door repair team from Garage Door Service and Repair Inc is paying attention to every detail, and it is including the security system on the door. By using an automatic garage door with the latest security system, it hopes that burglary cases by breaking a garage door are reduced significantly.

About Garage Door Service and Repair Inc:

Garage Door Service and Repair Inc is one of the pioneers of the garage door service and repair industry in Houston. The company is trying to help house owners in Houston to have an automatic garage door with the latest security system.



For more information please visit https://gds-repair.com/

Phone: (713) 730-2797

Full Address: 4660 Beechnut St. Houston, TX. 77096

Location: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=1615179881485382056



