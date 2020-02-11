Polysense Announces Smart body temperature scanner and tracker, enabling fast and touch free temperature screening

Portable Thermal Temperature Scanner Remote Body Temperature Monitoring Polysense Technologies

Powered by the same IoT edge computing technology, WxS x800-061 and WxS x800-IRTM allows global agencies and communities to handle any public health emergency

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announced WxS x800 based human body temperature monitoring product family, a wearable and smart infrared touch-free temperature monitoring/scanner solutions, supporting flexible wireless uplink for cloud connectivity such as NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, and LTE.“Temperature is the most common parameter in nature. Temperature measurement of human body or objects is a critical indicator of the underlying situation.” said Alex Wu, President of Polysense. “In particular, public health emergency management process typically requires the fast measurement of such temperature as a means of overall assessment or screening.”Advanced FeaturesWxS x800-061 wearable smart terminal for human body temperature monitoring with GPS, for remote and mobile workers outdoor. Their temperature readings will be monitored in real time with GPS location tracing, for further information.0C to + 55C measurement rangeFast temperature reading acquisition: 1 second0.1C resolution; +/- 0.5C accuracyIntegrated GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo)Min/Max, Differential, Average, Hi/Low alarms, and continuous scanAlarm ring upon defined threshold crossingWearable by mobile workersUltralow power enabling long battery lifeIP67 ratingWxS x800-IRTM Infrared Thermal Meter for mobile populations temperature screening, for public transit (such as airport, railway station, school, shopping mall), building entrancesTouch free remote temperature readingHigh distance/target spot ratio- 0C to + 100C measurement rangeFast temperature reading acquisition: 1 second0.1C resolution; +/- 0.5C accuracyMin/Max, Differential, Average, Hi/Low alarms, and continuous scanAlarm ring upon defined threshold crossinginstalled at fixed locationsBattery option, Ultra low power enabling long lifeIP66 ratingHuman body temperature can be acquired in real time from the 100mm distance away for eye spot, and from 1,000mm (1 meter) away for forehead spot.Further, both real time and historical temperature can be charted, map displayed, statistically analyzed, allowing event analysis. Alarms can also be delivered to smart phone via Mobile Phone APP.Typical scenarios include, but not limited to:(1) At public transit points such as airport, railway station, bus depot, this product can be easily installed to quickly scan the body temperatures of passing crowd; individual with measurement above a defined level is alerted(2) At residential or commercial buildings, every entrance points can be secured to scan and monitor each visitor. individual with measurement above a defined level is alerted(3) For mobile population, such as patients with suspected infection, health care workers, logistic delivery, taxis, body temperature can be efficiently measured, touch free, reducing risk of cross infection.AvailabilityWxS x800-061, LoRa and NB-IoT version is available immediately; WiFi,Cellular/LTE version is available in Apr.WxS x810-IRTM, LoRa and NB-IoT version is available in March 2020; WiFi and CVellular/LTE version ia available in Apr.Orders can be placed immediately.For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.netAbout PolysenseLocated in Santa Clara, California, with offices in Beijing, Luo Yang and Shanghai, China, Polysense develops IoT products and solutions for smart enterprise, city and home, including distributed fiber sensing, LPWAN LoRa, NB-IoT/LTE CAT M and Wi-Fi/BLE based wireless IoT sensors and cloud based data management and analytics cloud platform iView, edge computing platform iEdge, smartphone App iPalmPolysense Press Contact: Lavinia ChenEmail: lchen@polysense.netPhone: (408) 800 7728Web: http://www.polysense.net



