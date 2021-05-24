Project Renfrew: How Tazscapes’ Transform Simple Backyards Into Visually Appealing Spaces
Renfrew is one of Tazscapes Inc. projects from 2019- An unrenovated backyard turned into a cozy outdoor space, Project Renfrew.
Our expertise as Calgary landscapers through a range of successful landscaping for homeowners of Calgary is something we take great pride in as it allows us to turn people's dreams into realities!”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tazscapes Inc. takes immense pride in showing off its landscaping projects and happy customers. The recent addition to their portfolio of well-built, custom-created backyards has been Project Renfrew. The successful completion of this project has proved that Tazscapes Inc. is one of the best Calgary Landscaping Design companies!
— Mumtaz (Taz) Mirza
A backyard with the fragrance of flowers and a serene sitting space sounds relaxing. Generally, backyards are the most neglected parts of our houses. Most of them don't have a good storage area and remain ill-utilized. So, when clients approach Mr. Mumtaz Mirza (Taz), the owner of Tazscapes Inc., to transform their backyards, they're often uncertain of the changes they want to make. All they know is that they need to get rid of their dull and drab space. Tazscapes provide them top-quality landscaping and beautiful-looking backyards.
There were a variety of tasks carried out to transform Project Renfrew. The client thought it was almost impossible to renovate such a small space into a usable, serene-looking backyard. After a comprehensive study, Tazscapes' proposal for the transformation of Renfrew comprised of hot tub space, bbq space, and a sit-around gas fire table. They managed to serve their promise and exceeded the expectations of the client. The result was a small oasis for the homeowners to enjoy their time.
The following are features that make Project Renfrew a perfect example for outstanding landscaping services:
• Tandem Retaining Wall
• Lexington Tile Paver
• Louvered Roof Pergola
• Custom Cedar Privacy Screen
• Custom Cedar Shed
• Cedar Fence
• Modern Fireable Gas Hookup
• Hot Tub
• Custom Built-in
Tazscapes Inc. started its journey in 2015 under the guidance of Mr. Mumtaz Mirza, a professional landscape designer, along with his team of highly trained Calgary landscapers. Their passion and perseverance helped them bag some outstanding projects. Twyla Tharp says that "Creativity is a habit and the best creativity is the result of good habits." Since the very beginning, they have been extremely careful while serving clients and building projects offering custom, modernized, and innovative outdoor spaces. There is no comprising with the quality of their work, hence, their vast clientele. Moreover, their understanding of clients and their needs contributes to transforming their clients' dream space into reality. Within a very short period, they've carved a niche in landscaping!
Suppose you're looking to get rid of the dull spaces that separate your house from the garage and plan to reform these. In that case, you should wait no more to book an appointment with Tazscapes Inc.As a professional Calgary landscaping design company, they know how you can utilize the available space in the best possible way. So, be it a small backyard or a vast land, Tazscapes Inc. can assist you in developing your dream yard.
