AskTheLawyers.com™ Interviews Attorney Kathleen Reilly About New Jersey's Unique Laws Regarding Rideshare Passengers

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, Kathleen Reilly, the managing partner of Brady, Brady & Reilly, LLC, discussed New Jersey’s unique laws when it comes to protections for Uber and Lyft passengers.On June 30th, 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed what sponsors called "Sami's Law", named for Samantha Josephson, a New Jersey woman studying at the University of South Carolina who was killed after she got into a car she thought was her Uber. Sami's Law—also referred to as New Jersey's Transportation Network Company Safety and Regulatory Act—requires drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies operating in New Jersey, to post reflective or illuminated signs inside their windshield and rear window. Drivers also have to display a scannable barcode that riders can use to verify their identity. Reilly urged rideshare users to make sure the vehicle’s license plate matches the one listed in the app before getting into the vehicle, as well as asking the driver the name of the rider they are picking up.New Jersey's Transportation Network Company Safety and Regulatory Act also requires that Uber and Lyft drivers have additional auto insurance coverage . The levels depend upon the portion of the ride that is in place.Due to the complexity of insurance coverage and New Jersey laws, Reilly recommends contacting an attorney immediately after an accident involving Uber or Lyft vehicles."Oftentimes you can't get medical treatment because you cannot use your health insurance if you’ve been in an accident involving a motor vehicle ," Reilly said. "Our laws are set up for motor vehicle coverage to be provided from car insurance companies. As a result, we are able to refer our clients to doctors who understand the system, understand how the billing works, understand the motor vehicle billing codes, and are able to treat patients. These doctors will wait to be paid until we're able to engage Uber and Lyft in a situation where we can get the medical bills paid via verdict or settlement."Kathleen M. Reilly is a personal injury attorney based in Newark, New Jersey with over 30 years of experience. She is the managing partner of Brady, Brady & Reilly, LLC. Contact her directly by calling 888-981-0027 and visit her AskTheLawyers.com™ profile to learn more

