Research Group of Kim Renee Dunbar Makes Impact in Local and Global Scientific Communities

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS , USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A respected chemist and professor at Texas A&M University, Kim Renee Dunbar has led her research group to international recognition by contributing a number of notable projects and findings to the scientific community. In addition, her research group makes an impact locally by inviting visitors each year to its facilities and inspiring young scientists through presentations.From Texas A&M University, Kim Renee Dunbar leads the Dunbar Research Group, furthering the international scientific community’s understanding of applications in inorganic chemistry. She is a leading chemistry professor and department head at Texas A&M and has earned an impressive array of titles and awards for her career accomplishments.In her research group, Dunbar coaches young scientists and leads peers to new discoveries that go on to further applications in labs and facilities around the world. The group finds funding in major institutions such as the United States Department of Energy, the American Chemical Society, the Welch Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation. Through their support, Kim Renee Dunbar and her team are able to increase the international scientific community’s understanding of critical elements in chemistry.The Dunbar Group focuses on topics in inorganic chemistry but puts a special emphasis oncoordination chemistry. In their research, they attempt to understand and be better capable of explaining relationships between molecular structures and physical properties. Dunbar oversees research on subjects like molecular magnetism, anti-cancer compounds, and multifunctional materials with organic radicals. What she and her team uncover help scientists develop projects that aid humanity through solutions like stronger building materials, improved disease treatments, novel compounds and much more.Researchers within the Dunbar group expand their chemical knowledge beyond the boundaries of their individual degrees. Their work allows them to gain experience in several state-of-the-art techniques and instrumentation and equips them for careers in chemistry as well as provides a launch pad for continued education. They experiment with air-free synthesis (glovebox and Schlenk-line), X-ray crystallography, SQUID magnetometry, mass spectrometry, computational chemistry, cell viability assays, electrochemistry, and electronic, EPR, infrared, and NMR Spectroscopies.The Dunbar Research group also has a tremendous impact in their local community: During National Chemistry Week each year, the Texas A&M Chemistry department holds an open house that allows members of the community, especially young students, to come and explore the world of chemistry. Kim Renee Dunbar and her group actively participate with the open house by running stations hosting hands-on experiments for the public like polymer smoothies, ferrofluids, and UV fluorescent nail polish. Kim Renee Dunbar is respected by her team, her university, and the larger scientific community for the landmark contributions she’s made across a career spanning three decades. For her contributions, she was named a Davidson Professor of Science, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, and received the ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry among a range of other accreditations.



