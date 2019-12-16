Kim Renee Dunbar Receives Fellowship from the Royal Society of Chemistry

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Renee Dunbar has served as a professor and lead researcher of chemistry at Texas A&M University for decades where she’s had a tremendous impact on the international scientific community. Last year, to honor her achievements and further her professional standing, the Royal Society of Chemistry bestowed her with a Fellowship through their institution.During her professional career, Kim Renee Dunbar has earned a number of distinctions, awards, and recognition for her work in chemistry, namely for her contributions to the field of inorganic chemistry. Through her research, Dunbar has shed light on subjects like synthetic, structural, and physical inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry, and she has expanded the potential of scientists and labs around the world.Throughout her work at some of the most celebrated universities in the country, Dunbar has uncovered new breakthrough solutions in chemistry that range from new magnetic materials to anticancer agents. Heading a research team from Texas A&M University has allowed her and her group to uncover critical new evidence of structure and bonding relationships as well as chemical phenomena.The work of Kim Renee Dunbar and her team improve upon the scientific community’s understanding of inorganic chemistry and its potential applications in a range of fields. She has been awarded a number of distinctions for the work she conducts there including an ACS award, a University Distinguished Professor award, and the title of Davidson Professor of Science at Texas A&M. Last year, Dunbar was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry for her contributions to science.The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is headquartered in the United Kingdom, but the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry award is an international distinction. Today, the RSC is one of the largest professional bodies of chemical scientists in the world. They gather frequently to create opportunities and provide professional resources such as relevant networking, professional growth, and support from respected scientific organizations. The society has been a major force in the scientific community for more than 175 years, making the award a high distinction for Kim Renee Dunbar.In addition to the Fellowship with the Royal Society of Chemistry, she has also been awarded the Texas A&M Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award and the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, among many others. Her work continues to improve the international scientific understanding of vital topics in inorganic chemistry, which empowers new, powerful solutions and applications the world over.“I am honored to have been selected to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry,” KimRenee Dunbar said of the award. “It is important to me to help guide future chemists in theircareers by supporting non-profit professional societies like the RSC and the American ChemicalSociety.”



