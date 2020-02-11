Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch Brings You a Valentine’s Evening of Comedy in Los Angeles

Tokyo Kuntpunch Invites You to a Valentine's Night of Comedy

Thin Ice at The Sycamore Tavern’s Annex Room Friday, February 14th at 9pm

Thin Ice is guaranteed to bring your relationship to term,” — Tokyo Kuntpunch

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch is putting on her first comedy show this Valentine’s Day, Thin Ice, with her favorite comedians at The Sycamore Tavern ’s Annex Room this Friday, February 14th at 9pm.“Thin Ice is guaranteed to bring your relationship to term,” says Tokyo. “If you get through this show without breaking up, you don’t get a prize.”It’s an all-star LA comic line-up that includes Don Barris, Sam Tripoli, Earl Skakel, Rosebud Baker, Jamar Neighbors, Brian Simpson, Jimmy Rodgers, Trevor Keveloh and your host Tokyo Kuntpunch.Tickets to Thin Ice are $5 at Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thin-ice-tickets-91552551145?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3TBgDfIBVkDaCMkMUIm_Sv0tnjt9jvDIQ9SIysD7gI9mJBB3a-SWPA6M4 or can be purchased at the door for $10 (cash only).The Sycamore Tavern is located at 7038 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028 and you may call directly at (323) 467-7038.You may follow The Sycamore Tavern on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sycamoretavern on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sycamoretavern/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sycamoretavern You may follow Tokyo Kuntpunch on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamhungyung on Twitter at https://twitter.com/iamhungyung and on www.toykokuntpunch.com About Tokyo KuntpunchTokyo Kuntpunch hails from Los Angeles, CA and spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." She speaks seven languages, and raps in three, including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.Tokyo Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and most recently appeared on Kill Tony. She has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot and In Hot Water. Tokyo Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.