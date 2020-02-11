Blockchain’s role in allowing Patients to take control of Health Data Rights explored at Austin HealthTech Symposium

Blockchain and Digital Transformation in Health 2020 Symposium explores ownership, monetization of Patient Data

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES , February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With healthcare evolving rapidly to become a data-centric business that supports clinicians in their endeavors to deliver improved patient outcomes, so issues related to ownership, usage and monetization of individuals’ data have reached critical importance. In particular, there is elevated public awareness of the #OwnYourData movement, which to date has focused on harvesting of personal data via social media platforms and smartphone apps for targeted advertising. As centralized Big Tech companies roll out initiatives in the health, wellness and life science spaces, so individuals are increasingly wary that their private, high value health data might be misused or exploited for drug discovery and other applications without their permission and with no compensation.These and related issues that contribute to the “Healthcare as a Data Business” narrative will be explored at the Austin Blockchain Collective ’s Blockchain and Digital Transformation in Health 2020 symposium to be held on February 26, 2020, featuring an educational program curated jointly with data and clinical experts from Dell Medical School at The University of Texas.The symposium – which is one of the first activities in the Austin Blockchain Collective’s 2020 Focus Program on Decentralization and Web 3.0 for Business Applications – features a number of presentation and panel sessions that will both introduce and deep dive into healthcare data issues and blockchain’s technology response, including:“What Healthcare Can Learn from Wall Street” – Austin Blockchain Collective’s Pete Harris discusses business approaches for a market where “Information about money has become almost as important as money itself” and suggest parallels that might apply in healthcare.“Web 3.0 is Emerging – Is the Future of Healthcare Decentralized?” – a panel featuring participants already leveraging public blockchains for their healthcare initiatives, including: Heather Flannery, Global Leader at ConsenSys Health; Todd Chamberlain, Co-Founder & CEO of MedBlox; and Brennan Hodge, CEO of Citizen Health.“Leveraging Blockchain Within Scalable and Regulatory-Compliant Health Information Architectures” – explores how to build patient information systems that respect regulatory requirements for data access and sharing. Panelists include: Brian Jackson, Co-Founder of BurstIQ; Nathan Miller, CEO of Consensus Networks; and Travis James, CEO at Tribe Health Solutions.“Smart Contract Technology Innovation and Applicability to Healthcare Applications” – features Corey Todaro, Senior Segment Lead for Healthcare at Digital Asset, who will describe how its DAML smart contract language allows the rapid development of applications that support HIPAA-compliant processes.“Healthcare as a Data Marketplace – Enabling #OwnYourData and Monetization Strategies” – is a panel of startup leaders that are at the forefront of delivering business models that allow patients to own and monetize their health and genetic information. Participants include: Aman Quadri, CEO of AMSYS Blockchain & AMCHART; David Koepsell, Co-Founder & CEO at EncrypGen; and Tatyana Kanzaveli, CEO of Open Health Network.“We are delighted to present so much deep thought leadership focused on data and its central role in the healthcare business at our symposium,” said Pete Harris. “Health data, its utility and its value will drive how the healthcare ecosystem develops over the next decade, while patient data ownership and monetization issues will act as a catalyst for the development of decentralized and Web 3.0 applications that level the commercial playing field for those patients.”The Blockchain and Digital Transformation in Health 2020 symposium will provide a blend of academic and industry insights into the application of blockchain, Web 3.0 and related digital transformation technologies to achieve better health and healthcare outcomes.An academic keynote presentation, by the University of California, San Diego, Associate Dean for Informatics and Technology Lucila Ohno-Machado, M.D., Ph.D., will review various proposed healthcare applications of blockchain technology, and present some applications being pursued that emphasize blockchain capabilities as a distributed immutable ledger and smart contracts manager. It will also discuss opportunities and challenges in introducing this decade-long technology into the healthcare informatics/information technology cultures.IBM’s Blockchain Solutions Leader for Healthcare and Life Sciences Mark Treshock is to present the industry keynote: “Blockchain in Healthcare and Life Sciences: The End of the Beginning”. His presentation explores a new decade faced with tremendous challenges, but also unprecedented opportunities in healthcare.More than 100 senior healthcare industry and technology professionals are expected to attend. Registration for the symposium is open.



