Anxiety and Depression Association of America Holds 40th Annual Conference -Resilience in Research and Treatment

1,300 of the world’s leading mental health researchers and clinicians will convene in San Antonio on March 19 for ADAA Conference

SILVER SPRING, MD MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, and for the past 40 years, more than 1,300 international mental health researchers and clinicians attend the Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s (ADAA) Annual Conference Hosted by the ADAA, which is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention, treatment, and cure of anxiety and depression, this year’s Conference will be held at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter from March 19-22, 2020. Cindy J. Aaronson, MSW, PhD and Adriana Feder, MD from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York are this year’s Conference Co-Chairs.Since its inception 40 years ago, the mission of the ADAA’s Annual Conference has remained steadfast—to advance research and treatments for anxiety disorders and depression; provide opportunities for peer networking and collaboration; and help clinicians make an even greater impact in their communities.In addition, this well-respected and established Conference has also prioritized and pioneered the latest topics and trends affecting researchers, clinicians, and those coping with a diagnosis of anxiety and depression.This year will be no different, as the Conference’s main theme will focus on resilience—both for patients and for clinicians—and the examination of cannabis in treating anxiety and depression.Keynote AddressThe Conference’s Keynote, Resilience in Science and Practice: Pathways to the Future, will be delivered by Ann S. Masten, PhD a Regents Professor of Child Development at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Masten will highlight recent advances in theory and research on resilience in human development, and explore the research on resilience in individuals, families, and communities. In addition, she will discuss the implications of a systems model for practice and policy and the latest in integrated research.The Rogers Behavioral Health AddressBuilding a More Resilient Mental Health Workforce will be presented by Jerry Halversion, MD, FACPsych, DFAPA who serves as the chief medical officer for Rogers Behavioral Health. This presentation, which will be delivered by one of the Conference’s main sponsors, will outline the steps a large national behavioral health system is undertaking to build resilience in their employees with a goal of decreasing burnout and staff turnover.Trending TopicThis year’s trending topic, Cannabis, Anxiety, and Depression, will be presented by Staci Gruber, PhD and Diana Martinez, MD. Dr. Gruber is the Director of the Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Core at McLean Hospital’s Brain Imaging Center and an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Martinez is a Professor of Psychiatry at the Columbia University Medical Center.Dr. Gruber will present Cannabis, Anxiety, and Depression: Cause for Pause or Peace of Mind? which will summarize the complex relationship between cannabis use and anxiety and depression. She will also discuss how important differences between recreational users and medical cannabis (MC) patients may impact this relationship. She will present recent findings from the cannabis Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) program, including data from the first longitudinal study of MC patients, which reflect changes on measures of cognitive function, clinical state, quality of life, conventional medication use, and neuroimaging variables after initiation of MC treatment. She will also highlight preliminary data from the first clinical trial of a plant-derived, full-spectrum, high-cannabidiol (CBD) product for the treatment of anxiety. Finally, she will explain potential reasons for the changes observed in these studies and highlight areas in need of future research.Dr. Martinez will present Medical Marijuana: The Evidence and Promises of CBD and summarize the literature on cannabis for medical disorders with a focus on placebo controlled, prospective studies. This will include research on cannabis plant extract, delta (9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (and congeners), and cannabidiol. She will also review the observational studies showing the risks of recreational cannabis use in medically ill patients. A brief discussion on the use of cannabis plant extract in neuropathy and pain will also be included.Scientific Research SymposiumThe 23rd Annual Scientific Research Symposium, Resilience: From Research from Practice, is sponsored by Janssen Neuroscience and co-chaired by Kerry Ressler, MD, PhD and Victoria Risbrough, PhD. The four presentations that comprise this year’s Symposium will focus on resilience.The Jerilyn Ross SymposiumA key component of the Conference, The Ross Symposium will be presented by Joan Kaufman, PhD. Focused on resilience in children, The State of the Art of Toxic Stress and Resilience Research: Implications for Best Practices with Vulnerable Populations, will cover the broad range of negative sequelae associated with adverse childhood experiences. Emerging data on the mechanisms by which adverse childhood experiences ‘get under the skin’ to confer risk for deleterious mental and physical health outcomes will be discussed. Key factors for promoting resilience and recovery will also be delineated.In addition to the programs taking place on the main stage, the 1,300 attendees will participate in more than 140 workshops, roundtables, and special sessions to address depression and a wide range of anxiety disorders. This includes the Conference’s 12 master clinician sessions, which are sponsored by Anxiety.org, and are focused on relevant topics encountered in today’s practice setting including anxiety disorders, diversity and inclusion, PTSD, and grief.CE and CME EligibilityThe Conference offers an opportunity for registered professional physicians, psychiatrists, neurologists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and case managers to be eligible for 27.5 CE or CME credits or hours.If you are attending, download the Conference app for the latest updates and to connect with your fellow attendees.Media CoverageMembers of the media are invited to cover the Conference and will have the opportunity to interview experts and attend all sessions. To register, email Lise Bram, ADAA’s Deputy Executive Director, at lbram@adaa.org or call 240.485.1016. Registration is limited to credentialed journalists and journalists who have assignment letters on the letterhead of a media organization. 